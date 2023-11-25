Image Image Credit Aleksandar Georgiev/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Reporter Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, IL saw the party embrace social media creators and influencers, with one young pundit in particular gaining significant attention – 12-year-old Knowa De Baraso from Atlanta, GA.

De Baraso, a homeschooled student who lives with his mother, went viral after a video showed him debating with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over election fraud claims. De Baraso's quick-witted retort – "So your source is, 'Trust me, bro?'" – became a tagline that scored him notable looks on shows like "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "The Breakfast Club." He even wowed viewers during a sit-down on Sky News, where he stressed the importance of government issues for his age group.

The humorous moment with Lindell also earned him an on-air meet-up with Roland S. Martin, who shared how impressed he was by De Baraso's work in the field. "I saw this brother's video... He's been kicking butt all over the place," the veteran journalist said before offering the rising star a show on his own Black Star Network. "I would be honored. I would love that," De Baraso responded before exchanging contact information with the former TV One correspondent.

De Baraso credited his political awakening to a 2022 meeting with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, after which he became heavily involved in promoting Democratic candidates and progressive causes online. During his time at the DNC, he met with numerous high-profile names, including Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and Raphael Warnock.

Ultimately, De Baraso sees his social media activism as essential to protecting democracy – "The Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne Tha God even predicted that he could one day become the governor of Georgia. As De Baraso explained to Martin, his current plans are to start a podcast. "I just can't find a name," he admitted. "I have the equipment and everything ready."