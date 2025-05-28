Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson during Knicks-Pacers Game 4 of ECP Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Tyrese Haliburton made NBA playoff history with a flawless triple-double that dismantled the Knicks.

Knicks fans flooded X with frustration, sarcasm and disbelief after falling behind 3–1 in the series.

With Game 5 looming, New York’s season hangs by a thread — and the city knows it.

In a dramatic fashion, the New York Knicks find themselves hanging by a thread against the Indiana Pacers. And after Tuesday (May 27) night’s 130–121 loss in Game 4, it’s hard not to wonder if the magic that’s carried them this far has finally run out.

The Pacers took control early, torching New York for 43 first-quarter points. Despite staying within reach for much of the night, the Knicks never quite recovered — the deficit was always a bit too large, the defensive stops too few and Tyrese Haliburton far too perfect.

Haliburton’s performance was nothing short of historic: 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds and zero turnovers — a stat line that had never been recorded in an NBA playoff game before. The two-time All-Star danced around the Knicks’ defense, controlled the tempo and delivered dagger after dagger, including three triples and a series of backbreaking dimes in transition. “We all have to do a better job of making it more difficult for each of them to score,” a visibly hobbled Karl-Anthony Towns admitted postgame.

Pascal Siakam’s poise and the Pacers’ depth proved too much

While Haliburton will rightfully grab headlines, Pascal Siakam’s steady presence continues to be the x-factor for Indiana. The 2019 NBA champion dropped 30 points and reminded everyone what leadership looks like in a playoff pressure cooker. “I’m always kind of the guy that takes away the fun a little bit,” Siakam said to reporters. “When everyone’s celebrating, I’m just so, so focused on [moving] on to the next play.”

Indiana also got crucial contributions from Aaron Nesmith (16 points) and Bennedict Mathurin, who exploded for 20 points off the bench. Together, the Pacers’ bench outscored New York’s reserves 36–21 — a margin that ultimately decided the game.

Meanwhile, New York’s second unit struggled. Josh Hart fouled out, committed five turnovers and was part of several defensive breakdowns that fueled Indiana’s relentless transition game.

Brunson led, but faded late — and Knicks fans vent online

Jalen Brunson dropped 31 points, but his efforts weren’t able to push the Knicks to the win. “I’m not doing enough,” he said afterward, a self-criticism that echoed the broader sentiment surrounding the Knicks’ faltering execution at crunch time.

Fans on social media didn’t hold back. “This Knicks team has a special way of playing the worst basketball you've ever seen all while somehow staying within striking distance,” one user joked. Another wrote, “The Knicks have absolutely ruined 3 days for me in the last week.”

Even as Game 5 looms at Madison Square Garden, ticket prices have dropped over $400 since last week (per NY Post), a possible sign that fans are uncertain whether the Knicks can turn things around. Historically, 13 teams have come back from 3–1 deficits in a best-of-seven series, but with Towns nursing a sore knee and Haliburton shooting like a postseason surgeon, the odds feel steep.

A season’s edge dulls, but not all hope is lost for the Knicks

New York’s season isn’t over yet. Game 5 tips off Thursday (May 29) at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks will have the home crowd behind them. For head coach Tom Thibodeau’s squad to stay alive, it’ll take more than heroics — it’ll require defensive discipline, cleaner execution and something that’s eluded them this series: Early-game urgency.

As Towns put it plainly, “[We] just didn’t do enough to get the job done tonight.”

