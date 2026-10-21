Image Image Credit Rick Kern / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Scott Mescudi attends the world premiere of "Pathetic Fallacy" during Fantastic Fest 2026 at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar on September 20, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

After years of people suggesting he portray Jean-Michel Basquiat, Kid Cudi decided to write and direct the biopic himself.

The rapper revealed that filming for JEAN is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Cudi shared photos from an early wardrobe test, including a wig inspired by the late painter's signature hairstyle.

Sometimes, the only way to make a dream happen is to stop waiting for someone else to do it. Kid Cudi is taking that approach with JEAN, his upcoming film about legendary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

On Wednesday (Oct. 21), the rapper announced on Instagram that he'll write, direct and star in the project, with filming scheduled for 2027. He also gave followers an early glimpse of his transformation through images from a wardrobe test, including a wig inspired by Basquiat's signature hairstyle. "JEAN. Written, directed and starring me. Filming 2027,” he began.

Fans have wanted to see Cudi portray the painter for years, but the opportunity never came together. Now, he's taking matters into his own hands. “For years people have asked me about playing Jean-Michel Basquiat in a film. But no project actually came to be. This year, I finally said f**k it, I’ma write it myself. Did a wardrobe test, got a wig made (this isn’t the final, just a rough, trust me we gon’ get it perfect). But I wanted to tease what we been cooking a bit,” he wrote.

Beyond the early character photos, the Ohio native described the preparation behind the screenplay, including conversations with people who personally knew Basquiat. “This one I'm so proud of and excited about,” he continued. “To write a film about someone who existed was a challenge, but it was a welcomed one. A lot of research, books, talks with people that knew him.”

Cudi also shared how much Basquiat has influenced his own creative journey, explaining that the project is his way of honoring the late artist and the New York City era that helped shape his legacy. He added, “This film will be a love letter to Jean, the '80s and NY City. Jean has inspired me all throughout my career, and it will be the biggest honor to tell his story in a way we haven't seen before. I know a lot of y'all gon’ be like FINALLY. Hahaha, I love it. This one's for all those dreamers out there.”

The Day 'N' Nite hitmaker closed the caption with “Stay tuned.”

Who was Jean-Michel Basquiat?

Born in Brooklyn to a Haitian father and a Puerto Rican mother, Basquiat first gained attention in the late 1970s through his graffiti work under the name SAMO©. By the early 1980s, he had become a rising star in New York's art scene, known for his bold neo-expressionist paintings, recurring crown symbol and explorations of race, identity and power.

The celebrated visionary’s career included a creative partnership with Andy Warhol, and his first solo exhibition in 1982 sold out. Despite his growing success, Basquiat's life was cut short when he died of an accidental drug overdose in 1988 at the age of 27.

Kid Cudi's movies and upcoming directing projects

Cudi is no stranger to Hollywood, especially after creating and starring in the fan-favorite Netflix original Entergalactic. His screen credits also include appearances as himself in Bill & Ted Face the Music and House Party, along with roles in Ti West's X and M. Night Shyamalan's Trap. According to Variety, he's also preparing his feature directorial debut, Doe, which began production in Los Angeles earlier this year. Another project, the horror thriller Wrong Number, will have him directing and starring alongside Barbie Ferreira.

For Cudi, JEAN is a chance to bring one of his longtime inspirations to the screen through his own creative vision.