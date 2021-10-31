Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Liles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As Billboard revealed on Tuesday (Sept. 17), Kevin Liles, CEO of 300 Entertainment, is stepping down from his post at the end of September. He will remain as a consultant for the rest of the year. Warner Music Group, the parent company, will not replace the CEO role, and will instead rely on co-presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab, as well as Elektra President Gregg Nadel.

"From the start, 300 was centered around the idea that when you intensely focus on servicing artists and the culture, good things happen," Liles stated in an official memo. "When we combined that intention with our fearlessness, creativity, and passion, it unlocked greatness and delivered impact. Next month, 300 will be celebrating its 10th anniversary of greatness and impact. I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude to our team and share some news."

He also used his announcement to reveal his future plans. "300 has never been about one person or one artist. It’s a movement united in belief in our culture and community," he further explained. "Personally, I’m looking forward to my next chapter where I will continue to listen, learn, lead, and love. Specifically, I will be continuing the fight to end the criminalization of Hip Hop lyrics exemplified by the unjust prosecution of [Young Thug]. And in the short-term, I’ll be dedicating all my other time to making history by electing Kamala Harris as the first African-American female President, as well as holding the Senate and winning back the House to make Hakeem Jeffries the first African-American speaker. This chapter may be closing, but always remember: #jobnotdone.”

Liles played a crucial role in establishing 300 as a successful label, signing and developing numerous Hip Hop artists. 300 was acquired by Warner Music Group in 2021 and merged with Elektra in 2022.