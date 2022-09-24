Image Image Credit Jason Mendez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Hart Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kevin Hart is set to be honored today (March 24) as the 25th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The honor puts him among the ranks of past recipients such as Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle, as well as his Get Hard co-star Will Ferrell, to name a few. “I’ve been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago. To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal. Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life — I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture,” said Hart in a released statement.

The gala will include appearances from the entertainer’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” cast, comedic juggernauts Chris Rock, George Seinfeld, Chappelle and his band of friends, including Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall and The Plastic Cup Boyz, and others, who will each salute his career accomplishments.

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter shared that “for over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy, and relatable narratives. An accomplished writer, producer, actor and comedian, he has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humor at the Kennedy Center. We express our gratitude to Kevin for enriching American culture and look forward to celebrating his exceptional career."

In 2018, Hart revealed his goal of becoming a billionaire in entertainment by the age of 45. Currently 44 years old, he has generated more than $4.23 billion in global revenue at the box office with films like the Jumanji franchise, Night School, and his successful standup specials. “The goal of being a mogul is a real one,” he said at the Variety Massive Summit six years ago. “By the time I’m 45, you guys are going to be telling a completely different story… I want the f**king trophies, man. The trophy in entertainment is success, it’s ownership, it’s a brand.”

The event takes place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and will be available to stream on Netflix on Saturday, May 11.