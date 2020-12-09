Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chief Keef Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chief Keef is officially getting his own documentary. The news was announced on Tuesday (Oct. 15) in a joint press release by Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society and Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade, the two entities that will produce the film.

As the release explained, the unnamed offering “will chronicle Keef’s rise, 10-year exile, and recent return to” his hometown. “The documentary will examine the inception and rise of Chief Keef as the creator of drill rap, a genre which changed both Hip Hop and the music industry; as well as the city of Chicago and the influence it played in Keef’s past and future,” the synopsis added. “Exploring Chicago’s historically segregated neighborhoods and gang violence alongside Keef’s musical journey, the project will aim to... unpack Keef’s effect on the city and the music industry [and] uncover what has happened to him in the decade since his political exile as he attempts to make a triumphant return home.”

2024 marked Keef's official return to wax with Almighty So 2, the long-awaited, heavily delayed sequel to 2013's Almighty So. The new project, which was almost entirely self-produced, contained 16 songs and additional contributions from Ballout, G Herbo, Sexyy Red, Lil Gnar, Tierra Whack, and Quavo. In addition to favorable reviews, Almighty So 2 earned the veteran rapper a top 40 placement on the Billboard 200, an impressive achievement for a fully independent body of work.

As he explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Keef is a long way from the earlier stages of his career. “I came in at 16 years old. I was just young. The street life had me. The streets and everything that came with that, especially in Chicago,” he admitted. “When I moved to LA, I started getting better as a person... Now I'm even talking. You couldn't get me to talk in an interview. Nowadays, I got something to say.”