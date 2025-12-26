Image Image Credit Chad Salvador / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kel Mitchell at Netflix's "Being Eddie" Los Angeles premiere held at Tudum Theater on November 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Over multiple decades, Kel Mitchell has been one of the most familiar and joyful faces in comedy. His career didn’t just soundtrack childhoods — it shaped a generation’s sense of humor. From the moment he burst onto screens as a teen standout on “All That,” Mitchell became synonymous with physical comedy, infectious energy, and a rare ability to turn even the smallest moment into something unforgettable.

Beyond just making jokes, he was creating catchphrases, shaping cadence, and helping define what kid-focused sketch comedy could look like for a new era. Born in Chicago and raised on the city’s deep comedic roots, Mitchell’s early talent was impossible to miss. Alongside Kenan Thompson, he quickly became half of one of the most beloved duos in Nickelodeon history.

Together, they carried sketches, anchored episodes, and built a chemistry that felt effortless and authentic, something that can’t be taught or manufactured. Their partnership thrived on balance, showcasing Thompson’s grounded delivery paired seamlessly with Mitchell’s high-energy physicality, ultimately creating moments that still live rent-free in pop culture history. Their popularity soon leapt from television to the big screen with Good Burger, a film that has since evolved from cult classic to cultural touchstone.

Long before nostalgia became a marketing strategy, the cult phenomenon was already living in people’s memories, quoted in school hallways and revisited across generations. What makes the television host’s career especially compelling isn’t just where it started, but how it has continued. While many child stars struggle to transition into adulthood in the industry, the actor quietly carved out a lane built on longevity, adaptability, and purpose.

His resume spans television, film, voice acting, producing, and live performance, with credits ranging from Mystery Men and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” to his return to Nickelodeon in “The Thundermans” and “Game Shakers.” In 2023, his reappearance in Good Burger 2 served less as a comeback and more as a reminder that he never actually left. That longevity is rooted in something deeper than popularity. Mitchell has consistently shown an ability to evolve without abandoning who he is.

He’s embraced reinvention while honoring his foundation, understanding that relevance isn’t about chasing trends, but about staying aligned with your purpose. In an industry that often pushes artists to burn bright and disappear just as quickly, Mitchell’s steady presence feels intentional. He’s learned when to step forward, when to pause, and when to let the work speak for itself. That discernment, which is rare in Hollywood, has allowed him to grow not just as an entertainer but as a man grounded in faith, family, and clarity.

It’s that perspective that made his appearance at the 2025 premiere of Being Eddie, the documentary honoring the life, career, and cultural impact of Eddie Murphy, feel especially full circle. Murphy, after all, represents one of the most influential blueprints in comedy, being a performer who transcended stand-up, television, and film while reshaping how Black comedians were seen, heard, and valued.

For the “Motorcity” actor, being at the premiere event wasn’t just about celebrating a legend, but it was about acknowledging lineage, recognizing the shoulders that made his own journey possible. During his exclusive conversation with REVOLT, Mitchell reflected on how Murphy’s career offered both inspiration and reassurance, particularly when discussing his own journey with Thompson as his longtime collaborator.

While Thompson famously went on to be named the longest-running cast member in “Saturday Night Live” history, Mitchell views their divergence as more of a blessing than a missed opportunity. He spoke candidly about how not joining “SNL” allowed him to discover a different rhythm for his life and career — one that prioritized balance, faith, and long-term sustainability over industry expectations.

Read the full conversation below.

Seeing Eddie Murphy and all of his glory and legacy at the Being Eddie premiere, what would you like your legacy to look like?

I would love for folks to say how I enjoyed putting smiles on people’s faces, a man of his word and his faith is very strong, because that’s what it’s all about.

The world loves seeing you and Kenan Thompson together, but your paths diverged when it came to “Saturday Night Live.” How did you find the blessing in carving out your own path apart from him and soaring on your own to pursue other projects?

So recently, I was able to be on “Saturday Night Live” with Keke [Palmer] when she hosted, and I remember looking at the audience when we ended the episode as we were doing our final bow, and I looked at the journey Kenan has been on, and I’m so happy for him. I’ve also looked at my journey for myself, and I’m happy where I am, too. Everybody’s journey should be celebrated, and I do what God tells me to do. I step out, and whenever it goes, it goes. It’s been very beautiful, and I’m thankful. Right now, He has me in two upcoming psychological thrillers because I can actually act (laughs). I’m excited for you to see it, and it will be out next year. I also have a show coming out soon with Renee Montgomery, which is like an “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” but we’re changing teens' lives and upgrading gyms.

You’ve survived multiple decades of Hollywood. What’s the secret sauce that’s kept you relevant — besides orange soda?

My secret sauce is not keeping myself in a box. Also, treat everyone with the same respect, and your actions are important, especially in the business. If you have a bad attitude and people don’t like working with you, it’s not where it’s at. I feel like the joy you keep that God blesses us with, nobody can take that away from you. Whatever you go through, no mistakes and all lessons, so let’s get it (laughs).