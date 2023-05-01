Image Image Credit Kevin Dietsch/Contributor via Getty Images and Jim Watson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keisha Lance Bottoms and Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the wee hours of Tuesday (Jan. 21) morning, Donald Trump continued his White House takeover by announcing the terminations of four delegates from Joe Biden’s term. “My presidential personnel office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over 1,000 presidential appointees from the previous administration who are not aligned with our vision to make America great again,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Let this serve as [the] official notice of dismissal for these four individuals, with many more, coming soon.”

The individuals in question – José Andrés, Gen. Mark A. Milley, Brian Hook, and Keisha Lance Bottoms – were all met with one of Trump’s infamous lines. “YOU’RE FIRED!” the head of state declared in his post.

In response, Bottoms took to Instagram to correct Trump’s apparent mistake. “A day late and a dollar short. My resignation from the President’s Export Council was submitted Jan. 4, effective [Jan. 20],” the former Atlanta mayor made clear. “You can’t fire someone who has already resigned. Of all of the things happening in the world, not sure why I am on Donald Trump’s mind at 1:30 a.m. following his inauguration, but I count it as a badge of honor.”

Bottoms continued, “I do hope that his attention to detail will be much more keen when it comes to world affairs. There are real issues that need attention across the globe. No matter how you voted, I think we can all agree that targeting me, along with a man who is feeding displaced people in Los Angeles and a decorated military general, in the early morning hours via social media is not the best use of time for the president of the United States.”

Andrés, who served on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, shared a similar reaction of his own. “I submitted my resignation last week. My two-year term was already up,” he tweeted with a shrug emoji.