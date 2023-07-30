Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Nov. 4), Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign released a video narrated by actress Viola Davis. The 90-second piece paid tribute to Kamala's mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. “Something cracks open inside you when you become a mother,” Davis says in her opening. “You realize long after you’re gone, these children will be your legacy.”

As the video showed a photograph of Shyamala, Davis continued, “This mother came to America at 19 years old. She stood 5 feet tall, but she stood tall, becoming a cancer researcher, birthing two daughters – Kamala and Maya. And with them, she birthed her legacy.” Davis further explained Shyamala’s role in shaping her daughters’ values, saying, “She taught them to believe in themselves and to stand up for others.” The Widows star emphasized that these lessons led Kamala to roles where she championed justice and equality, including as a prosecutor, attorney general, senator, and vice president. “And now, in this moment,” Davis stated, “Kamala Harris has a new way forward.”

Set to Beyoncé’s Lemonade standout “Freedom,” the video also highlighted Kamala's vision for the United States. “She says every worker should be able to provide with dignity. That’s your right. Every generation should do better than the last. That’s your legacy,” Davis explained. “Every American should be able to buy a home, start a business, and save enough to invest.” The ad closed with Davis’ declaration, “This daughter of Shyamala, this daughter of the American story, is ready to lead us forward.”

As REVOLT previously reported, the Democratic presidential nominee made a recent appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in a sketch alongside her impersonator, comedian Maya Rudolph. For Election Eve, she'll appear at two rallies in Pennsylvania with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Fat Joe, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Andra Day, Jazmine Sullivan, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.