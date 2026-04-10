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Key Takeaways

Jury selection is underway in Tampa as four men reportedly face first-degree murder charges in the 2024 killing of Julio Foolio.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, raising the stakes as attorneys question hundreds of potential jurors.

A judge ruled the defendants will be tried together, despite defense arguments that a joint trial could unfairly influence jurors.

The trial for the 2024 shooting death of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio is officially underway.

According to FOX 13 Tampa Bay, jury selection began Wednesday (April 8) in Tampa, where four men are being tried together in connection to the case. Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy and Isaiah Chance are each charged with first-degree murder, and prosecutors are reportedly pursuing the death penalty against all of them.

About 250 potential jurors are expected to appear in court as attorneys begin the process of narrowing down a panel that can fairly evaluate a case of this scale. Much of the early questioning is focused on whether jurors can remain impartial, especially in a trial where capital punishment is on the table, per FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

In March, a judge ruled that the four defendants would be tried together, despite defense efforts to separate the cases, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay. Attorneys argued that certain evidence — including alleged gang ties and statements — could unfairly influence jurors in a joint trial, per the outlet. The court rejected those claims, saying there was no legal reason to split the proceedings.

As a result, one jury will hear the case against all four men. The court is working to seat 14 jurors, including alternates, as jury selection continues, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay. Potential jurors who say they cannot consider the death penalty may be dismissed early, while attorneys vet candidates on whether they can fairly assess evidence that may not apply equally to each defendant.

How Julio Foolio was killed in Tampa, Florida in 2024

The charges stem from the June 2024 shooting that left Julio Foolio, born Charles Jones, dead at age 26, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported. Investigators say the defendants traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa and allegedly carried out a targeted ambush outside a hotel near the University of South Florida, where the “Voo Doo” hitmaker was celebrating his birthday. Three other people were also injured in the shooting, per the outlet.

The case has already seen developments. In October 2025, co-defendant Alicia Andrews was found guilty of manslaughter, not first-degree murder, in a separate trial tied to the same incident. She was also acquitted of conspiracy to commit murder, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

As the trial for the four remaining defendants moves forward, it remains unclear how long jury selection will take or when opening statements will begin. What is clear, however, is that the outcome could carry life-or-death consequences.