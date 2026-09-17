Image Image Credit Robin L Marshall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joseline Hernandez poses as Zeus Network presents "Joseline's Cabaret California" Premiere Celebration at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas Inglewood on August 03, 2025 in Inglewood, California a Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Joseline Hernandez reflected on sobriety after cocaine addiction and discussed her family history.

She disputed K. Michelle’s comments about her “Love & Hip Hop” earnings and described how her pay changed, but noted she loves K. Michelle.

Hernandez explained why she discussed her past as a stripper with her daughter Bonnie Bella.

With baby No. 2 on the way and “The Grandma is the Baby” keeping her occupied, Joseline Hernandez seems to be in a pretty great place these days. On Wednesday (Sept. 16), the “Love & Hip Hop” alum sat down with Shannon Sharpe for “Club Shay Shay,” where nothing seemed off-limits.

Hernandez looked back on her childhood in Puerto Rico and the path that eventually led to her becoming the reality TV icon we all know and love today. Among the many topics they discussed were her complicated history with Stevie J, launching “Joseline’s Cabaret,” whether she’d join “The Real Housewives of Miami,” and how she feels about other celebrities, including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Amber Rose.

Watch the full “Club Shay Shay” episode below, then keep scrolling for seven of our favorite moments from the conversation.

1. Joseline Hernandez reflects on her past cocaine addiction and five years of sobriety

One subject that surfaced several times during Hernandez’s conversation with Sharpe was her experience with drugs, and sadly, much of what she shared wasn't good. The reality TV star admitted that she’s experienced her “fair share of drug abuse,” although she’s been sober for about five years now.

Speaking about the first time she did cocaine, Hernandez explained that someone tried to give it to her for months when she was 25 before she “finally fell for it.” She told Sharpe, “I used to always say never and the same thing I said I would never do, I did it.” The Puerto Rican Princess partially credits her addiction to her family history, noting that many of her relatives struggled with drugs, as well as her father, who died of a heroin overdose when she was younger.

Hernandez and K. Michelle are hands down two of the most successful cast members to come out of “Love & Hip Hop,” and despite the “V.S.O.P.” singer speaking on her pay years ago, there doesn’t seem to be any lingering issue between them. The soon-to-be mother of two, who made it clear she loves the Memphis native, said, “She’s never seen anything that I made. I don’t know where she got that information from, but I went from making [$1,100 an episode] the first time I stepped on ‘Love & Hip Hop.’” She added that within a week, they were paying her $11,000 per episode.

If there was any question about how well things were going financially, Hernandez also revealed that she was earning $50,000 per episode by the time she left during Season 6. Taking to X, Michelle responded, “I apologize if I spoke incorrectly and if [I] spoke out of [turn]. I’ve always just wanted you to win. Congrats on your baby.”

3. Why Joseline Hernandez told her daughter, Bonnie Bella, about her past as a stripper

Parenting is hard, perhaps even more so for celebrities whose lives — the good and the ugly — are on display for everyone to revisit. After recently going viral for talking with her daughter, Bonnie Bella, about her past as a stripper, Hernandez was asked what made her decide to have that conversation at such a young age. As the “Live Your Best Life” hitmaker explained, she doesn’t need anyone telling her eldest about her past before she does because she’s “too smart.”

“As bad as I wanna keep my secrets, I can’t. She’s growing up so quickly, like, it’s all over the place. I have to say something about it,” Hernandez shared, adding that she’s “upset” her own mother never sat her down to discuss any of the realities she would face in life as a young woman.

4. What Joseline Hernandez said about Stevie J and Faith Evans

Hernandez rarely passes up the chance to get a jab in at Stevie J, given their very complicated history, and “Club Shay Shay” was no exception. After Sharpe mentioned Hernandez saying Faith Evans “saved” her life by marrying the Grammy-winning producer, Hernandez doubled down: "Thank God that old b**ch came around and took that man."

“She took him away from me. She helped me,” Hernandez said, recalling how they once went to her house “to do music,” though there was apparently more going on than that. In all fairness, Hernandez shared that she was already on her way out of the relationship with Stevie — despite eventually becoming pregnant by him — and admitted that if the “Soon As I Get Home” singer hadn’t come along, she may have never met her current husband, Balistic Beats.

5. Joseline Hernandez explains why newer networks move faster than the old guard

About an hour into their conversation, the two discussed OG networks canceling shows, whether it was VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” coming to an end or Bravo shelving “The Real Housewives of Miami.” According to Hernandez, “The big networks that used to have $10 million budgets can’t keep up, and they can’t work that fast because they work different [than] how we work.”

"When you got these people, entrepreneurs, coming together, putting a network together, actually making it work, and the turnaround is so much faster, you can't keep up," she continued. "So, yeah, this company's got a billion dollars, a trillion dollars, but why the f**k [are] they going to give you $10 million to go film some bulls**t? They're not."

6. Joseline Hernandez recalls A$AP Rocky calling her Rihanna’s “evil twin”

At one point, Sharpe brought up how the internet seems convinced the former “LHH” star looks like Rihanna, and evidently, fans aren’t the only ones who see it. Hernandez recalled going to Paris Fashion Week with her husband when she ran into A$AP Rocky, who called her the “Diamonds” singer’s “evil twin.” She explained, “I was cracking up ‘cause I was like, ‘Damn, why am I the evil twin?’ But no, he was actually saying she loved us.”

As for people saying they look alike, Hernandez said RiRi is “gorgeous” and that they give “some of the same vibes.” Definitely not a bad person to be compared to!

7. Joseline Hernandez shuts down claims that she and Tory Lanez were close

Toward the end of the “Club Shay Shay” episode, Sharpe mentioned that Hernandez was “cool” with Tory Lanez and asked what it was like seeing him incarcerated, to which she immediately shot back, “I ain't cool with that n**ga. Who the f**k told you that?” The two sparked dating rumors in 2018, thanks in large part to a photo of the Toronto singer-rapper cupping her bare breast, though we didn’t really see much of them together afterward.

“I don’t got no beef with him,” Hernandez clarified before briefly addressing the incident that ultimately sent Lanez to prison — the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion — and pointing out that they “never had no relationship like that.” She added, “He was liking on the princess.”