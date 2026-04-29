Image Image Credit Official artwork for ‘Sorry I’m...Shallow’ Image Alt Official artwork for ‘Sorry I’m...Shallow’ Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The 10-song Sorry...I’m Shallow is described by Jorge Amadeus as a personal statement.

He produced every track and handled the writing, recording, mixing, and mastering on the whole project.

The release adds to a growing catalog that also includes credits across television and film placements.

On Tuesday (April 28), Jorge Amadeus unveiled a brand-new EP titled Sorry I’m…Shallow, a 10-song offering for his fans to enjoy. Sharing the release via Instagram, the DMV native described it as his “Yea, you’re probably right about me” statement piece. He also confirmed that he “produced on every record” and “wrote, recorded, mixed, and mastered the entire project.”

Sorry I’m…Shallow‘s tracklist includes cuts like “SAME,” “TWIN FLAME,” and “MY FAVORITE,” the last of which will see a visual premiered on REVOLT’s “Untapped” series this Friday (May 1). Prohaize, the project’s only guest feature, appears on the closer, “SIDE WAYS.” Ultimately, the EP is another solid entry in Jorge’s growing catalog and a continuation of the multifaceted artist’s hands-on creative approach across music, visuals, and overall presentation.

The DMV talent (by way of Atlanta) launched his career in 2021 with Three Summers. Since then, he has treated the masses to multiple EPs and singles while also building credits as a producer, songwriter, and engineer. Notably, Sorry I’m…Shallow serves as part of a broader run of upcoming work that will include Four Summers.

Jorge Amadeus’ résumé stretches beyond his own releases

Along with releasing his own music, the 440 Artists signee built credits in television and film. His work appeared in HBO’s “Insecure,” Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone, Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” AMC’s “G.R.I.T.S.,” and Hulu’s “Johnson.” This all contributed to the one million Spotify streams, 330,000 Apple Music streams, and 206,000 YouTube views under his belt.

Speaking with AllHipHop, Jorge recalled engineering for Summer Walker during work connected to Last Day of Summer. “That was my first exposure to making music within the industry,” he expressed to the publication. In the same feature, he revealed other past collaborations: “I engineered for a lot of people at that time. It was a studio called Hit Doctors. I worked with YG, DRAM... A lot of people in and out of the studio. PARTYNEXTDOOR used to record there. It was this incubator of industry people.”