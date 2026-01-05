Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Singer Jill Scott performs onstage during Night 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 5, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jill Scott’s new album, To Whom This May Concern, arrives Feb. 13, 2026, marking her first studio release in over a decade.

The 19-track project includes features from Ab-Soul, J.I.D, Tierra Whack, and Too $hort, with production by DJ Premier and others.

The lead single, “Beautiful People,” introduces the album’s themes of reflection, community, and musical continuity.

Jill Scott has announced her long-awaited return to music with To Whom This May Concern, her first studio album in more than a decade. The project is set to arrive Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day, marking her first full-length release since 2015’s Woman.

The neo-soul icon shared the news directly with fans on Instagram, writing, “Finally, my new album entitled TO WHOM THIS MAY CONCERN drops Feb. 13th!!!! PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, and THANK YOU for your patience and your listening ears.” The post immediately sparked excitement, with fans and artists like Queen Latifah, Rapsody, Doechii, Lizzo, MC Lyte, and more celebrating in the comment section.

The upcoming album features 19 tracks with collaborations from Ab-Soul, J.I.D, fellow Philadelphia native Tierra Whack, and Too $hort. Behind the boards, the 53-year-old tapped a stacked production lineup that includes DJ Premier, Adam Blackstone, Om’Mas Keith, Camper, Andre Harris, Trombone Shorty, and more. The project will be released through The Orchard, marking a new chapter following her previous deal with Atlantic Records.

“Beautiful People” sets the tone for Jill Scott’s return

Scott began easing fans back into her world with the album’s lead single, “Beautiful People,” a warm, affirming record that celebrates community, resilience, and connection. Announcing the song, she wrote on Instagram, “Creating takes a village. I’m sharing my beautiful people most literally.”

The cover artwork for the single features an image of her mother, Joyce Alice. The track feels intentional — not just as a reintroduction, but as a statement of where Scott is now. The song honors the people who stood by her during her time away from music, pairing reflective lyricism with the soul-rooted sound she helped define.

The album announcement also arrives on the heels of a milestone moment in Scott’s catalog. Last year marked the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds, Vol. 1, a defining release that helped shape the sound of early-2000s R&B. The album peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album, while singles like “Gettin’ in the Way,” “A Long Walk,” and “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” received multiple Best Female R&B Vocal Performance nominations.

Reflecting on the album in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, the singer said, “Somebody will relate to [Who Is Jill Scott] at some point in their lives, and a lot of people have fond memories of that time. It’s the same for me.”

With To Whom This May Concern now on the way, Scott isn’t just revisiting the past — she’s inviting listeners into her next chapter, patiently earned and deeply felt.