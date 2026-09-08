Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Jhené Aiko attends the Amazon Music Lot Party 2026 on January 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jhené Aiko announced that her fourth studio album, Westside Whimsy, will arrive Sept. 11.

The album cover shows the singer with diamond tears streaming down her face.

The title follows months of teasers tied to California culture, an Erewhon smoothie and a jewelry collaboration.

Jhené Aiko is officially entering a new album era, and she isn’t making fans wait long to hear what she’s been working on.

On Tuesday (Sept. 8), the R&B singer announced that her fourth studio album, Westside Whimsy, will arrive Friday (Sept. 11). She shared the news on Instagram alongside the project’s cover art, which shows her with diamond tears streaming down her face. “Westside Whimsy (THE ALBUM) out Friday,” Jhené captioned the post.

So far, she’s keeping the rest of the details close. A tracklist and featured guests have yet to be revealed. The announcement ends a six-year wait for a new solo album from the Los Angeles native. Her last full-length release, Chilombo, arrived March 2020 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Album chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It was later certified platinum by the RIAA in January 2021.

Jhené Aiko has been teasing ‘Westside Whimsy’ for months

The album name might be official now, but Jhené has been leaving clues about Westside Whimsy throughout 2026.

Back in April, Complex reported that the “Bed Peace” hitmaker offered a glimpse into the direction of her next album during a three-day wellness retreat in Healdsburg, California. She pointed to her home state and the music and culture surrounding it as major influences. “All the music of the ‘90s has really influenced me but especially West Coast car culture, surfing culture, beach, laid-back,” she explained. “When I think of California, it’s just such a magical place and I love a good road trip and I’ve been doing them for many years.”

The title itself had already been hiding in plain sight. A limited-time Erewhon smoothie released in January was called “Westside Whimsy,” while an Awe Inspired jewelry collaboration also drew inspiration from Jhené’s California roots.

Interestingly, the 38-year-old was still having a little fun with the speculation in April. When Rolling Stone directly asked whether her next project would be called Westside Whimsy, she responded, “‘Westside Whimsy’ is a lifestyle. It’s not a project. It’s a lifestyle. Everything I do is that — you’ll see.”