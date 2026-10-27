Image Image Credit Maddie Meyer/Contributor via Getty Images and Mitchell Leff/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in action during the NBA season Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jeff Teague says Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s competitive tension predates Brown’s trade.

Brown questioned Tatum’s account of the trade, though both denied any personal feud.

Teague linked their rivalry to competing for recognition as Boston’s top player.

Former NBA guard Jeff Teague believes the recent back-and-forth between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum reflects a competitive dynamic that existed long before the Boston Celtics traded Brown. During Monday's (Oct. 26) episode of "Club 520," Teague recalled what he witnessed while playing alongside both stars during the 2020-21 season.

The conversation followed Brown's reaction to Tatum saying Boston's decision to send him to the Philadelphia 76ers caught him by surprise. Brown responded to a video of those comments with a blue cap emoji, suggesting he doubted Tatum's account. Tatum later told reporters he had no "animosity, or beef, or ill will" toward Brown and wanted more attention on their accomplishments, including their 2024 NBA championship.

Brown also denied any personal feud, although his choice of words kept the conversation going. "It's no beef, but it might be a little lamb chops and some gravy," he told reporters, adding that Tatum should "stay ready at all times." Teague and co-hosts DJ Wells and Bishop B Henn then discussed what those comments could mean.

Teague recalled seeing that rivalry firsthand. "It wasn't bad tension. It was competitive tension," he explained. He noted that both players entered the NBA as No. 3 overall draft picks, but Tatum started immediately after arriving a year later while Brown had to earn his starting role.

Teague described their dynamic as "a little competitive beef" and suggested Brown wanted the same recognition as Tatum after demonstrating his abilities during Tatum's injury absence last season. He also argued that neither player needed to dislike the other to want to prove himself as Boston's top talent.

"Club 520" debates Jayson Tatum's response to Jaylen Brown

Teague interpreted Brown's food comparison as a challenge between basketball players rather than a sign of hostility away from the game. "On the court, they need to know I'm just as good as you or I'm better," he said, pointing to a past All-Star Game matchup as an example of Brown's competitive mindset.

The hosts somewhat disagreed about Tatum's measured public response. One wanted him to show more personality, while another argued that keeping his composure was strategic. "He playing chess, though, bro, to me," B Henn said, suggesting that Tatum would rather let their next matchup settle the competition.