On Tuesday (March 5), Jamie Foxx took to social media to announce his return to "Beat Shazam." Alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx, the actor will co-host the game show after stepping away before the sixth season to handle health-related issues. He was replaced by Nick Cannon during that time.

As revealed by Variety, the announcement arrived after Jamie accepted the Producers Award during the African-American Film Critics Association Special Achievement Awards luncheon on Sunday (March 3). "Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way," Foxx told the audience. "I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots.” Foxx teased that the show would be called “What Had Happened Was,” adding that it would consist of “all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community."

As REVOLT previously reported, Jamie was hospitalized in April 2023 after what Corinne described as "a medical complication." "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she stated. In July of that year, Jamie shared a heartfelt message to his fans in an Instagram video.

"I know a lot of people are waiting or, you know, wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that," he admitted. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, [or doing a] television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through. And to be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon [and] my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life."