Jalen Hurts was never one to follow the crowd. From his days as a college quarterback navigating a tough Alabama program to his rise as the face of the Philadelphia Eagles, he built a career on discipline, perseverance and trusting the right people. One standout move that set him apart in the hyper-masculine world of pro sports was deciding to roll with an all-women management team.

To be clear, Hurts’ decision wasn’t about making a statement. It was about getting the best in the game. “It’s something that happened organically,” Hurts told reporters during a Super Bowl LIX press conference. “I was seeking out the best, and that’s how I ended up with this group.” Simply put, he didn’t pick folks based on gender. He’s picking winners.

Leading the united front is Nicole Lynn, the first Black woman to represent an NFL draft pick. Back in college, she slid into Hurts’ DMs with a simple but bold message. “Have you picked an agent? If not, I’d love to link,” it read, per Sports Illustrated. That “Hail Mary” inquiry changed the game and set the foundation for a powerhouse crew that now runs Hurts’ brand. In an Instagram post, Lynn reflected on their journey thus far. “I remember sitting in your old high school interviewing to be your agent,” she wrote. “I am a dreamer, but I’m not sure I could have ever imagined THIS is where we land.” In addition to holding the star player down, she’s also now the president of football operations at Rich Paul's Klutch Sports Group.

Speaking to SI, Hurts recalled connecting with Lynn’s personal mission – one that was and is littered with obstacles because of her race and gender. He also reflected on his own battles with adversity as a man critics claimed to be an NFL late draft prospect, despite having a national championship under his belt.

“That turns me up,” he stated. “It lights a fire in me. It does something to me, because I know I’ll prove you wrong. But I saw that same fire in Nicole. She said, ‘I’m a woman. People are going to overlook me. People are going to doubt me. They’re not going to give me the due respect. But I’m overcoming it, just like you do.’ And that’s where we really hit it off. We had the same vision.”

As far as protecting Hurts off the field, Lynn certainly isn't alone. She is backed by Chantal Romain, an expert in media relations and client services with stints in the NBA, WNBA and NFL. PR specialist Shakeemah Simmons-Winter brings years of experience from FIBA and football. Rachel Everett, owner of Everett Sports Marketing, manages Hurts’ branding, while Jenna Malphrus helps keep the rest of the operation running smoothly.

This isn’t just a management team. It’s an industry force rewriting the rules on who gets to run the business side of the game.

Hurts’ trust in his squad has paid off, which keeps him focused on the game. Since securing the Eagles' QB1 spot, he cemented himself as one of the league’s elites. And now? He secured his Super Bowl ring by delivering a performance that etched his name in the record books.

Beyond the accolades, his decision to work with an all-women squad is bigger than football. For too long, female sports agents and executives had to hustle twice as hard just to get in the room. Hurts’ team proves that when given the chance, women don’t just belong. They dominate.

It was Lynn who negotiated a groundbreaking five-year, $255 million contract extension for Hurts in Philly, including $179.3 million in total guarantees and $110 million fully guaranteed at signing. At the time, this deal made Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history. Not only did this contract secure his financial future, but it also cemented Lynn’s place in sports history as the first Black female agent to secure such a massive deal.

Hurts knows what’s up. “I admire anyone who puts their head down and works for what they want. And I know women who do that daily, but they don’t get the same praise as men. They don’t get the praise that they deserve,” he told SI. By putting his team front and center, he’s making sure people see the real ones behind the scenes. Going back to the aforementioned press conference, he added, “I'm able to lean on [them] in certain situations, and so that's something I value heavily.”

While Hurts’ and his team are proving that talent rises above outdated industry norms, the reality is that female and Black professionals still face major barriers in the sports business world. Per Sports Business Journal, there are only roughly 40 certified female NFL agents, with just half that figure representing an active player. That marked progress, but women remain a small fraction of the agent pool.

Racially, the majority of sports agents in the NFL are white, accounting for 65.1% of the profession, per Zippia, while Hispanic or Latino agents make up 14.2%. Data on Black agents is scarce, but their presence in the industry remains limited. This is despite the fact that, as confirmed by Statista, Black athletes make up over 53% of NFL players. The imbalance is also clear in coaching and executive positions. According to AP News, only seven Black head coaches are currently in the league, while 11 teams have yet to hire a Black individual for that position.

Hurts’ decision to work with a management team led by Black women isn’t just an anomaly; it’s a roadmap for a more inclusive future. It shows that, when given the opportunity, women and Black professionals in sports are more than capable of thriving in leadership positions. By setting the tone for how the sports world should move, it is hopeful that others will come to understand that this is no gimmick – it’s a paradigm shift changing the way the sports business game works. And that’s a win for everybody.