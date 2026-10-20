Image Image Credit Andy Lewis / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Image Alt Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 looks on during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 4, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the season after doctors found blood clots in his lungs.

His representatives expect a full recovery, but blood thinners rule out contact football during treatment.

The football star said his father died suddenly from a similar pulmonary embolism.

What started as a medical evaluation overseas has turned into a season-ending setback for Jalen Hurts. Now, as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback focuses on his health, new details are emerging about his diagnosis, treatment and what happened before his last game.

On Monday (Oct. 19), news broke that the 28-year-old is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season after doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs. In a joint statement, his agent, Nicole Lynn, and the Eagles confirmed that Jalen has deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli.

What happened to Jalen Hurts in London?

The health concerns first surfaced ahead of Philadelphia's Oct. 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. According to a team statement released that same week, an ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot in Jalen's left calf. After being cleared by doctors, he took the field and recorded 220 passing yards and one touchdown in the team's 19-17 loss.

A subsequent examination raised further concerns, prompting Philadelphia to sideline him for its Oct. 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. He was also placed on injured reserve.

Reporter Tom Pelissero initially claimed that the Super Bowl MVP had remained awake for approximately 36 hours after receiving medical attention in London. He later corrected that account after speaking with Lynn. “Just spoke to Jalen Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, who clarified that while Hurts was up until early Sunday morning getting evaluated at a hospital, he was able to sleep upon rejoining the team and the Eagles set aside a room for him at the stadium. Videos from the stadium show Hurts coming onto the field just before kickoff and he felt rested enough to play,” Pelissero tweeted.

What doctors and Jalen Hurts' agent are saying about his recovery

In their statement, Lynn and the Eagles confirmed that Jalen is “clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations.” His treatment will involve anticoagulants, commonly called blood thinners, which prevent him from participating in contact football. “Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery. We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners,” they added.

Speaking with ESPN, Dr. Jordan K. Schaefer, a University of Michigan specialist who has not treated Jalen, explained that patients with deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism typically require at least three months of anticoagulation before being reassessed. He also noted that contact sports are generally avoided during treatment because of bleeding risks.

Regarding reports that the athlete had been instructed to stay awake, Schaefer clarified that avoiding sleep is not a standard recommendation for superficial vein thrombosis, although he could not comment on Jalen's specific medical circumstances.

Jalen Hurts recalls father's death from a pulmonary embolism

The diagnosis is especially personal for the NFL standout. TMZ reported a statement on Monday where he revealed that his father died from a similar medical emergency. “This is extremely serious,” he began. “A pulmonary embolism is what killed my dad very suddenly and unexpectedly. All beginning with a clot that began in his leg, broke off, and went to his lung. The only warning sign we had in hindsight was his complaint of some mild pain in his leg the night before we lost him.”

His mother, Pamela Hurts, also appeared to share a message about gratitude on TikTok. In a video, she encouraged viewers to appreciate their circumstances. “Be grateful for where you are and what you have because your life could change in the blink of an eye. Be grateful. What are you grateful for?” she said.

NFL analyst Michael Robinson apologizes for questioning Jalen Hurts' injury

The latest developments also prompted an apology from NFL analyst Michael Robinson, who previously questioned the circumstances surrounding Philadelphia's decision to sideline its quarterback. During an appearance on NFL Network's “NFL Gameday Kickoff,” Robinson suggested Jalen might be distancing himself from the team's struggles.

Following the more detailed medical update, he walked back those remarks: “I want to sincerely apologize to Jalen Hurts, his family, the Philadelphia Eagles organization and fan base for my comments last Thursday. They were unfounded and I never should've speculated on a health issue of a player nor his commitment to this team.”

Jalen Hurts' NFL accomplishments and community impact

The setback comes after one of the biggest achievements of the Houston native’s career. In February 2025, he led the Eagles to a 40-22 Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. His journey to the top wasn't always easy, though. After facing doubts about his ability to succeed as an NFL quarterback, Jalen went on to sign a five-year, $255 million contract extension in 2023, becoming the league's highest-paid player at the time.

His contributions extend beyond football. As REVOLT previously reported, he received Philadelphia's Citizen of the Year Award in February 2025 for his philanthropic work. Through the Jalen Hurts Foundation, he has supported local schools, including a $200,000 initiative that provided 300 air conditioners. The former Oklahoma standout also earned a master's degree in human relations and has used his platform to champion education and opportunities for young people.

While his return date remains uncertain, his representatives remain optimistic about his recovery. For now, the sports veteran is expected to stay involved with the Eagles and continue conditioning while undergoing treatment.