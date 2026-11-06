Image Image Credit Bruce Glikas/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jalen Brunson and Mariska Hargitay pose backstage at "Every Brilliant Thing" on Broadway in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jalen Brunson played Detective Jay Madison, whose last name referenced the Knicks' Madison Square Garden.

His father, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, also made a brief, wordless appearance during a restaurant scene.

Brunson previously expressed his desire to join the series and credited his friendship with Mariska Hargitay for the opportunity.

Jalen Brunson added another accomplishment to his résumé on Thursday (Nov. 5), making his scripted acting debut in a recent episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." The appearance gave the New York Knicks star an opportunity to show viewers a different side of himself, trading basketball plays for scripted dialogue alongside lead actress Mariska Hargitay.

During the show, Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson approached Brunson's character, Detective Jay Madison, at a restaurant after she learned a man connected to the case had a sealed arrest record. She congratulated him on a recent promotion, prompting the detective to respond, “Focused on my goals, gave 110 percent. Things worked out.” The line presumably doubled as a wink to Brunson's 2026 NBA championship run, while the name Madison nodded to the Knicks' home arena.

Madison recalled a traffic stop involving Rick, the stepfather of 16-year-old sexual assault victim Chloe Davis, and Rick's teenage son, Tyler. During the encounter, Madison searched Tyler and discovered a pocketknife and a small metal self-defense tool attached to his keychain. Although officers confiscated the knife, they left the other object behind. The detail caught Benson's attention because Chloe previously described her attacker using a similar weapon. The information gave investigators a crucial lead in their search for the person responsible.

How Jalen Brunson's friendship with Mariska Hargitay led to his 'SVU' debut

The cameo fulfilled a longtime wish for the point guard, who spoke openly about his admiration for the NBC drama. In July, he told Variety that he'd “love to” appear in the series and praised Hargitay as both a friend and a role model. She returned the admiration in August, when she confirmed that a guest appearance was in the works.

Before the episode aired, Brunson described the experience to reporters following New York's Wednesday (Nov. 4) win over Chicago. “It's a weird feeling, but grateful for the opportunity,” he said. “Grateful for Mariska. It's pretty cool.” The acting credit follows a busy year away from basketball for Brunson, who hosted the Sept. 26 season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” and joined Hargitay in a pre-recorded opening for the 2026 Emmy Awards. Fans can stream the "SVU" episode, titled “Forsaken,” here.