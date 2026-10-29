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Key Takeaways

J. Cole says he no longer intends to declare his retirement from rap.

He originally made The Fall-Off with the intention of it being his final album.

The rapper isn't sure when he'll release more music, but he's leaving the possibility open.

Look: no serious fan ever thought J. Cole was going to retire. He might have teased The Fall-Off as being his last LP, but brodie simply loves rapping entirely too much for retirement to be a thing. He roughly admitted as much during a February Reddit AMA when he said he didn't have interest in making "J. Cole" albums, but left open the possibility of making more music. Well, now he's making it even more clear than before: he's not quitting the game.

In a new interview GQ published Wednesday (Oct. 28), Cole cast aside the notion of retirement.

"No, I'm not using that word at all," Cole explained to GQ's Frazier Tharpe. "I was saying that I made The Fall-Off with intentions that it's going to be my last s**t. Luckily, by the time I got to actually finishing the album, because of the circumstances, it's like, 'Oh, nah, I'll never say I'm going to retire.'" He continued, "I don't know whenever the next thing is going to happen, but I'm definitely not going to say no."

J. Cole's long history of teasing retirement

As alluded to above, it was pretty clear that Cole wasn't going to stick to the whole retirement thing. But you can't blame fans for being worried. After all, The Fall-Off was released in February with the possibility that it could be his final album. Cole had even teased the project as far back as 2018 with "1985 (Intro to 'The Fall Off')" onKOD.

In a special 2020 open letter he wrote for The Players' Tribune, Cole alluded to the prospect of taking off his jersey for good. Metaphorically speaking, of course.

"At times, I had just enough change to purchase a dollar-slice of pizza from Hillside Avenue, which I would buy at exactly 7 pm, a time that I had deemed optimal for managing the pain of an empty stomach during my waking hours. For the next three months I would wake up in that old, familiar room, putting myself through morning writing drills before heading off to Electric Lady Studios with a short term plan to finish the 4 Your Eyez Only album before the arrival of my first child, and a long term plan of becoming the best rapper I could possibly be before hanging up my jersey, leaving nothing on the table when all was said and done. The seeds for The Fall Off were planted."

Even after dropping the album, Cole hadn't completely settled the retirement question. During a March appearance on Cam'ron's "Talk With Flee," he explained that he'd made The Fall-Off so he'd be comfortable if it ended up being his final album. Still, he wasn't ruling out making another one if inspiration struck.