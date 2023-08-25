Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt J. Cole Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, fan anticipation for J. Cole's long-awaited The Fall Off album went through the roof after a mysterious account materialized on Instagram in February. On that account, viewers were able to check out the first episode of a vlog -- titled "Might Delete Later, Vol. 1” -- that was filled with behind-the-scenes footage, a rewind-worthy song teaser, and much more.

On Monday (March 18), "Might Delete Later, Vol. 2" was released with even more from the North Carolinian emcee, including shots of him in the studio with his crew and amid his "It's All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?" with Drake. In addition to a Drizzy cameo, Lil Yachty, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Benny The Butcher, and more could be spotted throughout.

The biggest moment from the 11-minute video came when Cole teased a new song while riding on his bicycle. The track showed the Dreamville captain as aggressive as he’s ever been on wax.

"I'm holdin' on tight to what it feel like to live a peaceful life, since ridin' a bike, all that I ever knew was beef and strife/ Goin' to sleep at night, prayin' that God release the stress, now I'm on G4 jets across the seas to decompress/ My recent text, how much you think? Hmm, decent guess, they growin' more eager, ‘Cole, who you gon' kill on a feature next?’"

The Fall Off was first confirmed on the outro from Cole's chart-topping 2018 release, KOD. Since that reveal, he released another commercially successful LP, The Off-Season, and was a major contributor on the Dreamville compilations Revenge of the Dreamers III, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, and Creed III: The Soundtrack. Cole also provided his special brand of bars for a wealth of his peers, including Jay Rock, Gucci Mane, Wale, Rapsody, 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Ari Lennox.