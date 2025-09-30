Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 2025 Invest Fest recap Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

This year marked the fourth installment of Invest Fest, the annual conference at the intersection of culture, commerce, and community. Held in Atlanta, the three-day festival drew thousands of attendees for a jam-packed weekend of panels, networking, and high-energy activations —anchored by a lineup of powerhouse speakers including Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, and Charlamagne tha God.

Among the most anticipated moments of the weekend was the taping of “Maconomics Live!” presented by State Farm.

Hosted by financial educator and media personality Ross Mac, the panel featured Dean Forbes -- CEO of Forterro and one of only a handful of Black billionaires in the U.K. Known for his candor and charisma, Mac brought his signature style of wealth education to the main stage, sparking a dynamic conversation that ranged from entrepreneurial resilience to the softer side of success: fatherhood.

Throughout the conversation, Mac and Forbes shared stories of their early beginnings, setbacks that shaped them, and the intentional choices they’re making today to leave lasting legacies for their children. The dialogue resonated with aspiring business owners, corporate leaders, and parents alike, offering a rare glimpse into the values behind the ventures.

The State Farm sponsorship of “Maconomics” has long focused on making financial literacy accessible, and this moment at Invest Fest brought that mission to life on stage. Whether you’re building a brand, a business, or a better future for your family, this episode offered both inspiration and real talk.

The full panel is now available to watch on REVOLT.TV.