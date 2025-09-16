Image Image Credit ABC Photo Archives/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Main cast members in promotional portrait for “Family Matters” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Before “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and other notable family sitcoms, “Family Matters” became a Friday-night must-watch. Premiering as a “Perfect Strangers” spinoff, the series focused on the Winslow family — an everyday Chicago household led by Harriette and Carl Winslow. By its second season, however, the spotlight shifted dramatically when nerdy neighbor Steve Urkel stole the show.

Across nine seasons and 215 episodes, “Family Matters” mixed heartfelt family moments with outrageous sci-fi inventions, broad slapstick, and plenty of catchphrases. It became one of the longest-running Black sitcoms in American television history, outlasting many of its peers on TGIF (short for “Thank God It’s Friday” or “Thank Goodness It's Funny,” the terms used for ABC’s end-of-the-week programming block). But beyond the laughs and Urkel’s suspenders, the show was full of odd twists and unexpected turns that continue to fascinate fans.

Here are 13 strange, surprising, and sometimes bittersweet facts about “Family Matters” that prove it was never just another sitcom.

1. Judy’s abrupt removal from the show

In season four, Judy Winslow walked upstairs before virtually disappearing from the face of the earth (she did pop up for the final time in this episode near the end of that season). On screen, her disappearance was effectively retconned and never acknowledged. Behind the scenes, actress Jaimee Foxworth was written out amid alleged budget cuts and rumored salary disputes. JoMarie Payton, who played Harriette, later spoke about the impact of Foxworth's erasure from the series.

2. The theme song disappeared too

“Family Matters” originally opened with Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” but by episode six, “As Days Go By” (performed by Jesse Frederick) became the signature theme. In season seven, producers largely eliminated the opening sequence to streamline episodes (an apparent trend of that time), though two season seven installments briefly brought the song back.

3. Harriette got recast midseason

Jo Marie Payton, who played Harriette Winslow from the start, left midway through season nine. She was reluctant to continue after the CBS move, feeling the show had peaked, and tensions reportedly came to a head during a dispute with Jaleel White on set. Payton appeared once more in a Christmas special before Judyann Elder finished the role.

4. Michelle Thomas’ heartbreaking exit

Michelle Thomas, who played Myra Monkhouse, left during the final season after being diagnosed with stomach cancer (specifically, an intra-abdominal desmoplastic small-round-cell tumor, or DSRCT). She passed away before the series finale aired. Her relationship with actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner of “The Cosby Show” added to the poignancy of her loss.

5. Urkelmania created a cereal

Steve Urkel’s fame reached peak merchandising with dolls, clothing, board games, and even Urkel-Os cereal from Ralston. The short-lived strawberry-banana loops came in boxes featuring Urkel as “President” or dancing in suspenders, often with campaign buttons or games inside. Kids bought it less for the taste than the icon plastered on the box.

6. Steve Urkel was supposed to be a one-off

Urkel debuted midway through season one as a guest character. The immediate fan reaction changed the show’s direction, shifting focus from the Winslows to their quirky neighbor. Jaleel White later admitted this caused early tension on set, though relationships improved with time.

7. Urkel was named after a real person

Urkel’s last name came from Steve Erkel, a friend of co-creator Michael Warren. Once Urkel became a household name, the real Erkel endured countless prank calls from people amused by the unusual connection. The character’s fame gave his friend accidental notoriety.

8. The Winslows’ address might've changed

Fans have noted that, in early episodes, the Winslow home was listed as (or said to be) 263 Pinehurst Street, but in later episodes, it appears as 263 Elm Street. IMDb’s “Goofs” section is one outlet that cited this shift. However, no published source from the showrunners seems to firmly confirm it, making it one of those intriguing continuity mysteries.

9. Jaleel White nearly became a Huxtable

Before playing Urkel, White auditioned for Rudy on “The Cosby Show.” The role was rewritten as a girl, going to Keshia Knight Pulliam. White later joked that losing Rudy ultimately led to Urkel — his breakout role that defined his career (and his wallet).

10. Urkel drove a BMW Isetta

Steve Urkel cruised around in a BMW Isetta 300, a 1950s “bubble car” famous for its egg shape and single front-opening door. The tiny two-seater was once the world’s top-selling single-cylinder car, with more than 160,000 units sold. Its quirky look made it a cult favorite in Europe, and “Family Matters” gave it a second life as TV’s ultimate nerd-mobile.

11. Urkel popped into other sitcoms

At the height of TGIF, Urkel crossed over into “Full House,” “Step by Step,” and “Meego,” and was even mentioned in “Boy Meets World.” His appearances made him the unofficial mascot of ABC’s then-popular Friday lineup.

12. The CBS move sank the show

In 1997, CBS paid $40 million to snag “Family Matters” and “Step by Step” from ABC, hoping to anchor a new “CBS Block Party” against TGIF. But the lineup stumbled — “Meego” bombed after six weeks, and “Family Matters” was later pushed to a weaker time slot. Ratings plummeted, leaving the series to limp through summer 1998 before cancellation.

13. The wedding that wasn’t?

Many fan sites and retrospectives claim the writers intended for Steve and Laura to marry in season 10. But since the show was canceled after season nine, their story ended with an engagement in the finale. No official confirmation from producers has ever surfaced, leaving it more legend than fact.