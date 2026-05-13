Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Cube performs onstage on day one during 2026 Tortuga Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on April 10, 2026 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Comedian Mike Epps Onstage during We Them One's Comedy Tour at State Farm Arena on April 5, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Ice Cube and Mike Epps announced “Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Loungin’, and Laughing,” a one-night-only event celebrating Friday’s 30th anniversary.

The July 17, 2026 show will take place at the Long Beach Amphitheater and feature Warren G and Scarface, with more comedians to be revealed.

Presale tickets begin May 14, followed by general sales on May 15, with VIP packages and a costume contest offering cash prizes.

Friday is hands down one of the most iconic buddy comedies of all time, and while we patiently await the franchise’s fourth installment, Ice Cube and Mike Epps are setting their sights on celebrating the original film’s 30th anniversary in July. On Tuesday (May 12), the West Coast legend and stand-up comedian announced that they’ll be bringing their worlds together for a one-night-only show called “Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Loungin’, and Laughing.”

Set to take place at the Long Beach Amphitheater, the event's music lineup so far includes Warren G and Geto Boys member Scarface, who contributed “Friday Night” to the soundtrack alongside CJ Mac. As for the comedians, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the lineup reveal.

“Friday has always been about and for the fans who made it a classic and kept it alive for nearly 30 years. To be able to step back out there with Mike Epps and bring that energy to the stage for a one-night-only experience in Long Beach is special,” Ice Cube said in a press statement. He also teased that the forthcoming show “represents the beginning of the next chapter.”

“Every day for the last 30 years, someone has told me how much they loved the Friday franchise and how much the characters mean to them,” Epps said. “To reunite with Cube and bring this one-night-only experience to the fans is incredible.” See the flyer below, then keep scrolling for more ticket details.

When do tickets go on sale for Ice Cube and Mike Epps’ “Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Loungin’, and Laughing” show?

For anyone hoping to catch Cube and Epps live in action, presale tickets go live on sale Thursday (May 14) at 10 a.m. local time. The general public will get their shot the next day, Friday (May 15), at the same time. Both general admission and VIP packages can be purchased directly through Live Nation here.

The good news is, attendees could walk away with more than just a good time. According to Billboard, there will be a costume contest where fans can win cash prizes for dressing as their favorite Friday character. First place gets $2,000 and a meet-and-greet experience, second place gets $1,000, and third place takes home $500.