If you haven’t heard, “Caresha Please” is back!

In June of 2022, the star teamed up with REVOLT to release the first-ever episode. After shattering viewership records on YouTube and garnering more than 1 billion online impressions, it was clear the host did not come to play. Following a slew of viral season one conversations, she’s back with all the smoke for season two. The rap superstar will welcome Rick Ross for the latest installment, slated to air on REVOLT platforms tonight Thursday (Sept. 12).

Ahead of the sit-down, Caresha released a quick preview. Fans can expect a very entertaining interview as always. Getting straight to it, she asked Rozay about the altercation he got into in Canada after playing Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss, “Not Like Us.”

“You said you ain’t get hit, but we saw a video,” Caresha insisted before asking about his volatile relationship with one of his baby’s moms. “You still f**king Tia Kemp?”

Yung Miami also asked the BAWSE to confirm if he’s on Ozempic. As always, it got very spicy. Peep the trailer below.

This all-new episode of the award-winning show featuring the one and only Rick Ross will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can tune in via REVOLT’s official YouTube channel, by downloading the REVOLT app, or on our website here.

If you missed the rap star sitting down with Saucy Santana in the “Caresha Please” season two special prior to today’s installment, be sure to tune into that here as well. Yung Miami broke her silence on Sean “Diddy” Combs, her mental health, City Girls going their separate ways, arguing with JT on Twitter, and much more.

Don’t miss out on the smoke!