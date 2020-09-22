Image Image Credit mbell/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Capitol building Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (March 13), NBC News reported that a bill was recently passed by the House of Representatives, which brought TikTok one step closer to a possible ban in the United States. The measure, dubbed The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, would require the popular social media platform to split from its parent company, ByteDance, or face expulsion from the country. According to beliefs held by some members of Congress, American data collected by TikTok could be shared with the Chinese Communist Party.

"Communist China is America’s largest geopolitical foe and is using technology to actively undermine America’s economy and security," claimed House Speaker Mike Johnson in a tweet. "Apps like TikTok allow the Chinese Communist Party to push harmful content to our youth and engage in malign activities, such as harvesting the location, purchasing habits, contacts, and sensitive data of Americans."

Johnson continued, "Today’s bipartisan vote to pass The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act demonstrates Congress’ opposition to Communist China’s attempts to spy on and manipulate Americans and signals our resolve to deter our enemies."

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, who regularly uses TikTok, took to Twitter to explain why he voted against the bill. "As a leader on the Armed Services Committee, I know all too well the threat China poses here at home... Limiting the freedoms of Arizonans before exploring other options is not the answer," he wrote. "It's vital we find a balance that both protects our national security interests and respects our fundamental rights. Today's bill is not that."

Now, The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act heads to the Senate for approval. Earlier this month, President Biden stated that he would sign the measure into law if Congress fully passed it. Following the House vote, TikTok denounced the legislation in an official statement. "We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service,” the entity stated.