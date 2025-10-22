Image Image Credit Official artwork for The BLK LT$’ ‘Honey: The BLK LT$ Meets The Killa Beez’ Image Alt Official artwork for The BLK LT$’ ‘Honey: The BLK LT$ Meets The Killa Beez’ Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The album, Honey: The BLK LT$ Meets The Killa Beez, reimagines Wu-Tang classics through BLK LT$’ unique lens.

Tracks like “REAL TALK” and “NTFW” blend soulful production with sharp lyricism and cultural homage.

A short film inspired by the album is set to drop this fall, expanding the project’s creative vision.

The BLK LT$ knows how to pay homage without letting it limit her. On Wednesday (Oct. 22), the singer-songwriter unveiled her latest album, Honey: The BLK LT$ Meets The Killa Beez, in which she saluted some of Wu-Tang Clan’s greatest hits.

Across the 13-song effort, The BLK LT$ finds herself moving between past and present, both of which she bends to her own will. After the opener, “THE PORTAL,” listeners are greeted by “DAMAGE,” where she cleverly referenced Wu-Tang Clan’s very own Method Man and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. It's followed by “NTFW,” a track that sees her declaring she’s “nothing to f**k with” over one of the album's more soulful instrumentals.

Elsewhere on Honey, The BLK LT$ reimagined Method Man and Mary J. Blige’s Grammy-winning remix of “All I Need” — originally produced by RZA — on the track “REAL TALK.” Speaking of the Brooklyn beatsmith, he appeared on one of two features for the project with the aptly titled “THUG CRY.” It makes for one of the project’s more entertaining moments, especially with her honey-hued vocals gliding in and out of his lone verse. Take a listen below.

The BLK LT$ explains how integral RZA was in creating ‘Honey: The BLK LT$ Meets The Killa Beez’

“I’ve been counted out so many times by, but I realize it was to reach this moment because it changed everything,” The BLK LT$ shared ahead of the project’s release. “[RZA] is not only the executive producer of this album, but one of the realest people in this industry.”

Fans of Honey will be glad to hear it’s getting an accompanying short film. While The BLK LT$ hasn’t shared an exact release date, she hinted that it’ll drop sometime “this fall.” In the meantime, check out the trailer below.

Speaking about the project with FLAUNT, The BLK LT$ said, "This project is a love letter to one of my favorite groups of all time, the Wu-Tang Clan.” She continued, "During the pandemic, I needed something to re-ignite my creativity, so I began reinterpreting some of their classic tracks from a female perspective. I started working on it with my production partner, Yonatan Watts, just for fun, but it soon evolved into something much bigger."