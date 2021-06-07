Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Big Hit and Hit-Boy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (March 6), Big Hit unveiled a new visual for "In The Feds (First Day Back Out)," which began with an update on the rapper's latest legal issues. "After Super Bowl LVIII, Big Hit was arrested by the feds," a message read. "Thanks to the fans’ support, Big Hit was able to cover his legal expenses from his independently released debut album, The Truth Is In My Eyes." The clip then documented his actual liberation from behind bars and subsequent ride home. He could also be seen visiting his old neighborhood, hanging with actor-comedian Faizon Love, and showcasing legal documents.

In celebration of the positive moment, Hit-Boy hopped on social media to share a snippet of the video along with an emotional message about his father.

"The last few weeks [have] been insane. I went from seeing my dad behind the 49ers end zone at the Super Bowl in Vegas [and] getting love from everybody to seeing him shackled from head to toe in a federal courtroom. It broke my heart again and made me feel like that 3-year-old fatherless child," the producer wrote in an Instagram post. "I don’t wish the pain on nobody. Thank God Big Hit touched the streets again."

The Truth Is In My Eyes was released back in December 2023 with 17 cuts and -- in addition to production fully handled by Hit-Boy -- notable contributions from Jay Worthy, Baby Stone Gorillas, Mozzy, Snoop Dogg, The Alchemist, Dom Kennedy, Music Soulchild, Benny The Butcher, and more. Mere weeks after its release, Big Hit teamed up with The Game for the joint EP Paisley Dreams.

Check out "In The Feds (First Day Back Out)" in its entirety below. If you missed it, you can also watch a visual for Zoe Osama, Hit-Boy, and Big Hit's recent "Allat" collaboration.