On Thursday (Aug. 15), it was revealed that BeatKing tragically passed away at the age of 39. His manager, Tasha Felder, wrote that the late talent was "the best part of the club for over a decade." "He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will forever live," she added. "He loved his daughters, his music, and his fans. We will love him forever."

According to TMZ, the Houston rapper-producer suffered a pulmonary embolism, which is described by the Mayo Clinic as "a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung." He was said to have been working at a radio station in his hometown before he fainted and was rushed to an area hospital.

Since word of his passing went public, many within Hip Hop used social media to express their condolences. "It’s always the good ones. Damn this s**t hurt," Bun B stated. "Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Praying for [his partner] Talameshia and his loved ones."

Houston's 97.9 The Box shared an official tribute on Instagram. "The whole city is hurt behind him. BeatKing was a true legend, always coming back to show love to those who supported him," the message read. "He never missed a chance to say thank you in every interview -- always humble, always grateful. This morning, we’re dedicating the entire show to honoring his life and legacy with a special mix to keep his memory alive. Rest easy, King. Your impact will never fade."

BeatKing's high-energy catalog included party mainstays like "Club Godzilla," "Then Leave" with Queendom Come, "BDA" (or "Bust That A**") with Danny Brown, "THICK" with DJ Chose," and "Toot That" with Erica Banks. His most recent body of work, Never Leave Houston on a Sunday, made landfall back in July. Check out other reactions to BeatKing’s transition below.