In a culture that often celebrates bravado, competition and status, Hip Hop has also made space for some of the most heartfelt, vulnerable expressions of fatherhood — especially from girl dads. These are the rappers who proudly show up for their daughters by dropping gems of wisdom, dedicating songs to them, or simply being there for the everyday moments. Some of these fathers are protective and sentimental, while others use humor, style or shared interests to strengthen their bonds. What they have in common is a clear sense of pride in raising young women and redefining what masculinity can look like in the process.

From 2 Chainz styling out with his daughters on red carpets and social media to Eminem’s beautifully evolving relationship with Hailie Jade, the love these artists show for their girls is as real as any platinum plaque. Check out some of that love below.

1. JAY-Z plays the photographer role for Blue Ivy

JAY‑Z turned the Super Bowl into a recurring father‑daughter tradition, and his photos always steal the show. In a couple of instances, he was spotted crouched on the sidelines, capturing Blue Ivy in viral shots moments before kickoff. Eventually, Blue’s younger sister, Rumi, joined in on the fun with some dad-backed snaps of her own.

2. 2 Chainz and Heaven break out some dance moves for TikTok

The love that 2 Chainz has for his family has been front and center for much of his career. Daughters Heaven and Harmony make regular appearances on the Atlanta star’s social media via fit checks, podcast visits (alongside son Halo) and much more. On 2 Chainz’s TikTok, fans can find an ongoing series of videos showing his oldest, Heaven, joining him for a variety of different dances.

3. T.I. is the second act to daughter Heiress

It’s clear that Heiress has no problem snatching the spotlight from her legendary father. In one instance, she took over T.I.’s stage (during a Trap Muzik 20th anniversary celebration), while in another, she let the BET Awards red carpet know who the true star of the show was. The rising star’s smile-inducing exchanges with her father are endless.

4. Snoop Dogg and Cori Broadus’ heartfelt talk show moment

Snoop Dogg and daughter Cori Broadus have faced challenges — from Cori’s lupus diagnosis to her stroke — but their bond remains rock-solid. In interviews, Snoop has credited family unity, often anchored by Cori, for helping his marriage endure. On “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the duo shared wedding plans, her fiancé’s proposal and Snoop’s $1 million gift toward the big day.

5. Reginae Carter hits the skate park with dad Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne has often shouted daughter Reginae out in lyrics, gifted her lavishly and shown up for major milestones, from her Sweet 16 to her college ambitions. She, in turn, defends her dad fiercely and has praised him as a loving, present father. There are countless moments of the two living it up together (including this one), but one involving the shared enjoyment of Weezy’s skateboarding session has to be up there at the top.

6. DMX shares a Quinceañera dance with daughter Sasha

In a video he shared before his untimely passing, DMX slow-danced with his daughter Sasha in celebration of her Quinceañera. “Blessed,” he captioned next to the clip, which saw the two vibing out to Luther Vandross while others happily looked on. For fans, it was a moving reminder that behind the gruff exterior was a father who loved deeply and made time for the moments that matter most.

7. Chance The Rapper celebrates daughter’s kindergarten graduation

Chance the Rapper gave fans a proud dad moment when he posted Kensli’s homeschool graduation, celebrating her leap from kindergarten to first grade. He gushed about her testing in the 97th percentile for math and 99th for reading, outscoring older kids. Chance, who shares Kensli and younger daughter Marli with ex-wife Kirsten Corley, called her a genius and joked that he comes from “a long line of people being extremely proud of their kids.” This moment proved it — tassel toss and all.

8. When Eminem learned he was becoming a grandfather

In the video for “Temporary,” Eminem took fans on an emotional journey through home footage of his daughter Hailie Jade, from childhood recitals to her recent wedding. The tearjerking visuals ended with a daddy-daughter dance and a surprise: Hailie gifted him a Detroit Lions jersey that read “Grandpa.” The grandchild was later named after the Detroit legend — Elliot Marshall McClintock.

9. The Game’s love for daughter Cali Dream is never-ending

The Game doesn’t just post his daughter Cali Dream — he pours his heart out to her. From birthday reflections to styling him for his own, the Compton star constantly makes it known how Cali is his “best friend.” In a beautiful tribute for her 13th birthday, he reminisced on ice cream dates and Beyoncé sing-alongs, mourning how fast she’s grown while celebrating her strength and beauty.

10. Will Smith enjoys a silly moment with Willow at the Grammys

Will and Willow Smith have always shared a special connection, from viral “Red Table Talk” moments to heartfelt vlogs on Will’s YouTube channel. But one of their most touching snapshots came backstage at the Grammy Awards: Willow, now a celebrated artist in her own right, riding on her dad’s back with childlike joy, both smiling like it was just another day. The candid image captured what words often can’t.

Ye’s oldest, North West, is now a standout talent in her own right. The signs that she was heading into the music realm could be spotted, at the least, when she performed at her dad’s fashion show. When Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s VULTURES came around, she hopped in the studio and created the infectious “TALKING.” Prior to the song’s release (along with a video showing her in a boxing session with her pops), she debuted the track during a “listening session” that saw Ye and an arena-sized crowd cheering her on.

12. Nas uses his pen to pour his heart out to daughter Destiny

Nas has long celebrated his daughter Destiny through deeply personal music like “Me & You” and the Grammy-nominated “Daughters.” But one of his most powerful tributes came in the form of a spoken letter: Dear Destiny. In a heartfelt clip, Nas reflects on Black Wall Street, generational resilience and Black excellence while urging his entrepreneur daughter to carry that legacy forward.

13. T'yanna Wallace is keeping The Notorious B.I.G.’s legacy alive

In “Juicy,” Biggie rapped, “Puttin’ five karats in my baby girl’s ear,” a line that symbolized his dreams of giving his daughter, T’yanna Wallace, the life he never had. Though she was only three when he died, T’yanna has carried his legacy with grace by launching fashion ventures and speaking out in tribute to her father’s influence.