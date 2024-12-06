Image Image Credit Mitchell Layton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hercy Miller Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hercy Miller is keeping a smile on his face despite recent news of him and two Southern Utah University teammates being charged in connection with refrigerators stolen from campus. Miller, the son of Master P, transferred to the school last summer after completing two basketball seasons at the University of Louisville. Prior to that, he played one season for Tennessee University.

Miller, 22, and teammates Brock Felder, 20, and Peter Dadson Jr., 25, were accused of stealing two refrigerators from the loading dock of the school’s bookstore on Nov. 11. Security footage showed the appliances, which are valued at $1,500 each, being loaded into their vehicles.

Officers observed one of the items in an apartment and another in a garage when the student-athletes were questioned by police at their residences. Dadson and Miller both told authorities that they assumed the cold storages were being trashed and only took them because they had been sitting on the dock for “almost a month,” according to ABC 4.

As a result of the incident, the young men were each charged with one count of theft. However, on Friday (Dec. 6), TMZ reported that prosecutors have filed a motion to drop the charge and case against Miller. A decision is expected next week. Motions were previously filed to clear his teammates' names.

Heading into the weekend, the collegiate ball player shared a selfie in his Instagram Story wearing black sunglasses and a smile. He captioned it, “Life is good.” Master P has not issued public remarks regarding the incident.

Head basketball coach Rob Jeter shared an official statement in a post where he wrote, “I am pleased with the quick action taken by the Iron County District Attorney to resolve this unfortunate misunderstanding after their thorough review of the facts. Our players made a mistake taking these items when they thought these items were being trashed. Our players and their families have been through a lot, and I'm sincerely sorry they had to endure this. I want to thank my athletics and university administration for their support during this difficult time. Eyes front, head high to the finish. Go Thunderbirds.”