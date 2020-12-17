Image Image Credit Simonkr via Getty Images Image Alt Basketball player Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Collegiate basketball fanatics can add yet another tournament to the March Madness gauntlet as Historically Black College and University (HBCU) basketball prepares for tipoff at the inaugural Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC). The four-day event will be hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Bojangles Coliseum from March 20-23. Sixteen Division I and II men’s and women’s HBCU teams from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference are set to compete for the crown.

BCIC CEO Dr. Wes Bellamy told CLTtoday, “It was intentional for us to have this tournament during the first week of [National Collegiate Athletic Association] March Madness,” after the CIAA Tournament — founded in 1912 as the longest-running conference of African American athletics — relocated to Baltimore, Maryland, in 2019. The Queen City hosted the event for 15 years.

On March 16, the NCAA Tournament will hold selection day, when the competition bracket is revealed. As part of a week full of events, the first round of games begin March 18-19 for men’s teams and the 19-20 for women’s teams. The championship matchups take place on April 7 and April 6, respectively. According to the organization, North Carolina A&T State University and Southern University were the first HBCUs to make an appearance in the men’s contest in 1985. Nineteen programs have since followed suit.

With the BCIC, more than basketball will be in the spotlight. “This is more than basketball. This is about our culture,” said Bellamy.

Golf Tournament — March 18

Greenwood Golf, a Black-owned lifestyle company whose mission is to make the sport accessible and inclusive, will open their Harry L. Jones, Sr. course for golfers of all levels to tee up.

Education Day — March 20-21

High schoolers and current college students are encouraged to participate in educational programs and to interact with representatives from HBCUs.

Yard Fest — March 22

More than 40 vendors will be located outside of Bojangles Coliseum, offering goods, services and giveaways.

Greek Step Show Competition — March 23

Fraternities and sororities will put on quite the show, each required to dominate the stage for at least six minutes, in hopes of taking home the cash prize.

For tickets, click here.