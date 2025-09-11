Image Image Credit Aaron M. Sprecher / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt University Hall, the main academic building, on the campus of The Ohio State University. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Virginia State and Alabama State universities issued full lockdowns after receiving threats on Sept. 11.

Hampton University suspended in-person activities and shifted to remote operations for two days.

Investigations remain ongoing, and no injuries or confirmed incidents have been reported.

Multiple HBCUs have enacted lockdown protocols and advised students and faculty to limit on-campus activity in response to potential threats received on Thursday (Sept. 11). Virginia State University (VSU) and Alabama State University (ASU) both issued messages on social media, informing their respective communities that the campuses would be closed.

The VSU advisory noted that “no injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the threat,” and that classes and extracurricular activities would remain canceled for the day. Students who live in university-managed dorms will be provided meals to limit non-essential outdoor movement around the school. The university asks that any concerning activity be reported to the VSU Police Department at (804) 524-5411.

“We ask all members of the VSU community to remain vigilant — if you see something, say something,” read the statement released to the public. “We understand this situation is unsettling, and we are committed to keeping you informed with timely and accurate updates,” it continued.

ASU issued a similar response. Their safety measures also include clearing out all campus buildings and requiring individuals who do not reside in the dormitories to immediately leave the university premises out of an abundance of caution. Students inside the residence halls have been advised to shelter in place for the day. “The safety of our Hornet family is our highest priority,” a spokesperson told WSFA. Campus police can be notified of suspicion activity at (334) 229-4200.

Hampton University suspended all non-essential campus activities for Thursday and Friday (Sept. 12), encouraging its faculty and students to gather remotely. Hampton Police can be reached at (757) 727-5300. Details regarding the nature of the three campus threats remain publicly undisclosed amid ongoing law enforcement investigations.

Clark Atlanta University in Georgia also received a threat, leading administrators to issue a lockdown. Nearby institution Spelman College requested that students shelter in place as a precaution. Southern University in Louisiana will also be closed through the weekend, beginning Thursday, due to a potential threat.

HBCU lockdowns follow 9/11 threats and Charlie Kirk campus shooting

The menacing messages threatening to harm those at Hampton, ASU, and VSU were issued on the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. A day prior, conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during an outdoor campus speaking engagement at Utah Valley University. As investigations continue, students and faculty at Hampton, Alabama State, and Virginia State remain on high alert. The swift response from each university underscores the importance of campus safety protocols in the face of growing threats and reinvigorates discussions about gun laws.