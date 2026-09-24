Image Image Credit Absolute Zero Photography Image Alt Howard University celebrates 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge win. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Football is about a lot more than winning games. It’s about legacy, resolve, teamwork and, most of all, it’s about bringing communities together. When Howard and Alabama A&M went head-to-head in the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge, presented by Toyota, the excitement was palpable. Howard emerged victorious with a 31-24 win over A&M and D.C.’s Ja’Shawn Scroggins earned the MVP title. During a weekend that featured over 20 other games involving HBCUs, that matchup averaged 1.2 million viewers on ABC and peaked at 1.7 million, a 10 percent viewership increase over last year. The demand is undeniable; more HBCU competitors means some of the fiercest competition the game has seen thus far — and more eyes. In fact, per ESPN Events, the HU vs. A&M matchup was the second-most-watched MEAC/SWAC Challenge since 2024.

Image Image Credit Absolute Zero Photography Image Alt Howard University and Alabama A&M matchup at the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge, with Howard winning 31-24. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

HBCU athletes have an indisputable impact on the sport, so Toyota is dedicated to ensuring these young stars get the support and amplification they deserve.

“Every moment across the football season gives us another opportunity to deepen our connection with the HBCU community,” says Toyota. “We continue to evolve how we show up through programming, experiences and partnerships that are relevant to students, alumni and fans. Toyota is invested for the long term, and we’re excited to continue building on that commitment year after year.”

Image Image Credit Absolute Zero Photography Image Alt Howard University band pictured during 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge, presented by Toyota. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, presented by Toyota, is more than a season opener — it is a national stage for HBCU excellence. For more than two decades, it has united the MEAC and SWAC to showcase exceptional student-athletes, world-class bands, and passionate alumni,” adds John T. Grant (executive director, Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, presented by Toyota). “Opening the season in Atlanta with national television exposure allows these universities to highlight their stories to millions, creating economic opportunity and lasting value while introducing new fans to the impact of HBCUs. ESPN remains committed to expanding the game’s impact for years to come.”

HBCU football is a way of life. Every game passes down the rich history and traditions of our culture, bringing together people of all races, creeds and communities. Every interception, touchdown and end-zone celebration increases visibility for the historically Black colleges and universities that continue to fight for recognition and academic equality. It’s invaluable and so is every ounce of support.

Check out more photos from the Howard vs. Alabama A&M matchup below.

Image Image Credit Absolute Zero Photography Image Alt Howard Bison vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs during 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge matchup. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Absolute Zero Photography Image Alt Alabama A&M band pictured during 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Absolute Zero Photography Image Alt Atmosphere at the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge, presented by Toyota. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Absolute Zero Photography Image Alt Atmosphere at the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge, presented by Toyota. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Absolute Zero Photography Image Alt TDE pictured on stage at the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Absolute Zero Photography Image Alt Howard University Bison crowd celebrates at 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center