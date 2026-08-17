Image Image Credit Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images Image Alt TODAY -- Pictured: Hayden Panettiere on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Community tributes for Hayden Panettiere have surged online following news of her passing at 36.

Fans recall her significant contributions to key films and shows that resonated with millennial audiences.

Official details about her cause of death are still under investigation, with no indications of foul play at this time.

The internet is mourning Hayden Panettiere after news broke that the actress had died at age 36, and many of the tributes coming from social media shared a common theme.

Panettiere's death was announced late Sunday night (Aug. 16) when her representative confirmed the news to ABC News. According to the outlet, the actress died earlier that day in South Carolina, though officials have not yet announced an official cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," her father, Skip Panettiere, said in a statement to ABC News. "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

Millennials flooded X with memories of the star who quietly became part of their childhood. One post in particular captured what thousands of people seemed to be feeling: "I don't know how to explain it, but Hayden Panettiere meant something to the Black community."

As tributes continued to spread, users revisited the actress' work in Remember the Titans, Bring It On: All or Nothing, Ice Princess, the Scream franchise, "Heroes," "Nashville" and more. Hayden, who began her career as a child actor on the soap opera One Life to Live in 1994, spent more than three decades building a résumé that spanned film, network television, voice acting, and even video games.

For many fans, Hayden wasn't connected to just one role. She was everywhere. Long before streaming dominated entertainment, the young star was one of those actors who constantly appeared in the movies and television shows that shaped the 2000s. Some remembered her as Sheryl Yoast in Remember the Titans, where she shared the screen with Denzel Washington. Others immediately thought of her turn as Britney Allen in Bring It On: All or Nothing, a film that also starred Solange and featured Rihanna in a cameo. Gamers pointed to her voice work in Kingdom Hearts, while television fans revisited her performances as Claire Bennet in "Heroes" and Juliette Barnes in "Nashville."

That wide-ranging filmography explains why so many reactions centered on nostalgia. "Been my girl since she went toe to toe with Denzel in Remember the Titans. May she rest in peace," one X user wrote. Another person shared, "As millennials, we truly loved Hayden Panettiere."

"To know that she was loved by us '90s babies means something," another post read. Others described her death as "a gut punch for millennials" and reflected on how often she appeared in the entertainment they consumed while growing up. "One of those TV personalities you grew up with because she was in every pivotal piece of media that was relevant to our age group. I'm so sad, man," one user wrote.

Another added, "Hayden Panettiere was one of those actresses that you just remember being in d**n near every part of when you were growing up."

What police have said about Hayden Panettiere's death so far

In recent years, the Palisades native became increasingly open about the personal struggles she experienced behind the scenes. In her memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning," released earlier this year, the actor-author discussed addiction, postpartum depression, domestic abuse, trauma and recovery. Back in 2022, Hayden told "Good Morning America," "I didn't know where the alcoholism was ending, and the postpartum was beginning. And I ran myself pretty ragged."

Variety reported that officials at the Greenville Police Department said there were no immediate signs of "foul play or suspicious circumstances." Police told the publication that officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at 1:51 p.m. on Sunday: "Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered; however, the individual, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Viola Davis and other co-stars remember Hayden Panettiere's legacy

Meanwhile, several celebrities have begun honoring the former child star, including Viola Davis, who worked with Hayden in 2016's Custody. "What an amazing talent you were ... so gifted,” Davis wrote in an Instagram post. “Julius and I loved working with you ... an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming.”

The 61-year-old continued, “I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name..."

See more tributes and reactions from co-stars, celebrities and fans below: