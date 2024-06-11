Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gucci Mane and Enchanting Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (June 11), it was revealed that Enchanting passed away at the age of 26. The news came after reports stated the Texas talent was rushed to an intensive care unit. No official cause of death was revealed.

Not long after Enchanting's death was made public, Gucci Mane, who signed her to his 1017 imprint, paid tribute in a post on social media. "So sad to have to say R.I.P. to such a great young lady," he wrote. "A true star. [We're all gonna] miss you, Chant."

The unfortunate tragedy comes after the December 2022 passing of Big Scarr, a close collaborator and fellow 1017 signee. At that time, Enchanting shared a heartfelt message to her friend and labelmate, who was only 22 years old. "This tore me up even making this. I love this boy so much. He would call me for everything. 'Chant, make me a [doctor] appointment,'" she recalled. "And I would do whatever for him! I’m so heartbroken. I just talked to him earlier yesterday and I’m so thankful for that phone call. He told me, 'See you soon and I love you,' and them words replay in my head all day."

Enchanting continued, "You promised me you wouldn’t leave me like this. I’m [lost] for words. We [were] so close. It was always us! I ain’t stopped crying yet. I miss you already. I love you! [Gonna] keep your name alive till it’s my time! My best friend. I’ll never replace you. Everybody know we was yin and yang. You really broke my heart, Alex. Please come visit me soon."

It's been a couple of years since Enchanting liberated her last full-length effort, No Luv, which was followed by its deluxe edition, 2023’s Luv Scarred/No Luv (Deluxe). Her most recent drop, the Maiya The Don-assisted "He Can't Reach," appeared on the soundtrack for the second season of "Rap Sh!t."