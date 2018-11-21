Image Image Credit Apu Gomes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Firefighters battling Palisades wildfires Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Jan. 8), NBC News reported on “life-threatening and destructive” wildfires that prompted the evacuation of over 80,000 residents from the Pacific Palisades, Pasadena and Sylmar areas of Los Angeles. According to the publication, the fires are fueled by dry vegetation and intense winds, making them a critical threat to the city’s infrastructure. Scientists, including UCLA’s Daniel Swain, included climate change as a heightening factor.

Taking to Twitter, Gov. Gavin Newsom provided updates regarding the ongoing battle. “All hands are on deck to fight the Palisades fire in Southern California. [We are] deeply grateful for the brave firefighters and first responders battling the blaze,” he wrote, confirming that the state “deployed more than 1,400... personnel and hundreds of prepositioned assets to combat these unprecedented fires.” Newsom added that mutual aid has also been provided for the other areas in crisis.

The Palisades fire ignited on Tuesday (Jan. 7) morning. Within hours, it scorched 3,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. This blaze alone forced the evacuation of approximately 30,000 residents, with flames encroaching on hillside homes, condo buildings near Sunset Boulevard and communities in Rustic and Topanga Canyons.

Meanwhile, the Eaton fire in Pasadena and the Hurst fire in Sylmar burned a collective 1,500 acres. Across the affected areas, more than 10,300 households and 13,200 structures remain at risk, according to Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley. “We feel very blessed at this point that there’s no injuries that are reported,” she noted during a press briefing, although she acknowledged reports of structural damage. Erik Scott, another LAFD spokesperson, urged residents to “be prepared for evacuation orders to come through.”

NBC further revealed how the National Weather Service shared warnings of a “life-threatening, destructive windstorm” following months without rainfall. These dry, powerful gusts, typical of California winters, exacerbate wildfire conditions by lowering humidity and rapidly spreading flames.