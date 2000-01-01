Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yung L.A. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If you were outside in the late 2000s, you remember Yung L.A.’s “Ain’t I” running wild through Atlanta and beyond. Along with a Young Dro and T.I.-assisted remix, the hit single brought a futuristic twist to trap and helped define a new melodic lane in Southern Hip Hop. Fast-forward to now: TikTok gave the track a second life, with creators using it in videos and rediscovering Yung L.A.’s style. It’s only right, as the man behind a timeless hit is long overdue to receive his flowers.

That momentum translated into real-world energy when Baby Kia brought Yung L.A. out as a surprise guest during the ATL stop of BossMan Dlow’s “Dlow Curry Tour.” The crowd erupted during the Tuesday (March 25) celebration, and L.A. matched the moment with a high-energy performance that had fans online and in the building showing love. For many, it was a reminder that the Georgia native never really lost a step.

Prior to that performance, L.A. made headlines with a March 1 appearance on Boss Talk 101. During the interview, he delivered a passionate a cappella version of “Ain’t I,” catching fire across social media. His delivery was intense and animated — so much so that former football player turned podcaster Lou Young dropped a parody of the moment. The clip went viral, but it also reminded people that Yung L.A. still has presence, personality and passion.

The truth behind Yung L.A.'s one-hit wonder label

L.A. — real name: Leland Austin — signed to T.I.'s Grand Hustle imprint after being discovered by Young Dro early in his career. He quickly followed up “Ain’t I” with tracks like “Futuristic Love (Elroy)” and a string of mixtapes. But when the follow-up didn’t match the success of his debut, his label shelved his Futuristic Leland album. Unfortunately, that led to the rapper parting ways with Grand Hustle and its then-umbrella company, Interscope — an early casualty of music industry politics. Conflicts with the likes of Alley Boy (whom he has since reconnected with on better terms) only added to his troubles.

In another recent interview with RealLyfe Productions, L.A. spoke openly about the emotional toll of being pushed aside after early success. That sit-down, paired with his recent live appearances, has helped shift the narrative. Listeners are revisiting his catalog and seeing a blueprint for today’s melodic trap stars in what he was doing over a decade ago.

Yung L.A. is catching his second wind, and it feels earned

Yung L.A.’s resurgence is more than nostalgia. Social media gave him a new audience, but it is his talent and energy that keeps the conversation going. With fans and platforms embracing his comeback, there’s real momentum behind him again. This isn’t a forced industry reboot — it’s grassroots respect finally catching up to innovation that once went overlooked.



Check out some TikTok reactions to “Ain’t I” — and, for those that missed it, the song’s official video — below.