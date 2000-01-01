Image
If you were outside in the late 2000s, you remember Yung L.A.’s “Ain’t I” running wild through Atlanta and beyond. Along with a Young Dro and T.I.-assisted remix, the hit single brought a futuristic twist to trap and helped define a new melodic lane in Southern Hip Hop. Fast-forward to now: TikTok gave the track a second life, with creators using it in videos and rediscovering Yung L.A.’s style. It’s only right, as the man behind a timeless hit is long overdue to receive his flowers.

That momentum translated into real-world energy when Baby Kia brought Yung L.A. out as a surprise guest during the ATL stop of BossMan Dlow’s “Dlow Curry Tour.” The crowd erupted during the Tuesday (March 25) celebration, and L.A. matched the moment with a high-energy performance that had fans online and in the building showing love. For many, it was a reminder that the Georgia native never really lost a step.

Prior to that performance, L.A. made headlines with a March 1 appearance on Boss Talk 101. During the interview, he delivered a passionate a cappella version of “Ain’t I,” catching fire across social media. His delivery was intense and animated — so much so that former football player turned podcaster Lou Young dropped a parody of the moment. The clip went viral, but it also reminded people that Yung L.A. still has presence, personality and passion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4w0sPLtq78
https://www.instagram.com/p/DHbDzoOMDXH

The truth behind Yung L.A.'s one-hit wonder label

L.A. — real name: Leland Austin — signed to T.I.'s Grand Hustle imprint after being discovered by Young Dro early in his career. He quickly followed up “Ain’t I” with tracks like “Futuristic Love (Elroy)” and a string of mixtapes. But when the follow-up didn’t match the success of his debut, his label shelved his Futuristic Leland album. Unfortunately, that led to the rapper parting ways with Grand Hustle and its then-umbrella company, Interscope — an early casualty of music industry politics. Conflicts with the likes of Alley Boy (whom he has since reconnected with on better terms) only added to his troubles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsoGBOuF2Ko

In another recent interview with RealLyfe Productions, L.A. spoke openly about the emotional toll of being pushed aside after early success. That sit-down, paired with his recent live appearances, has helped shift the narrative. Listeners are revisiting his catalog and seeing a blueprint for today’s melodic trap stars in what he was doing over a decade ago.

Yung L.A. is catching his second wind, and it feels earned

Yung L.A.’s resurgence is more than nostalgia. Social media gave him a new audience, but it is his talent and energy that keeps the conversation going. With fans and platforms embracing his comeback, there’s real momentum behind him again. This isn’t a forced industry reboot — it’s grassroots respect finally catching up to innovation that once went overlooked.

Check out some TikTok reactions to “Ain’t I” — and, for those that missed it, the song’s official video — below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgqakMaiw0s
https://www.tiktok.com/@jacquees/video/7485483562137881886
https://www.tiktok.com/@mamatmarie8/video/7480944449292635438
https://www.tiktok.com/@wordstoasong1/video/7484445756712127790
https://www.tiktok.com/@ronron_wayy/video/7485398633936981279
https://www.tiktok.com/@arri.arii/video/7482839398174788907