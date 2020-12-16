Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Liangelo Ball Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LiAngelo Ball’s career has taken more twists and turns than most basketball hopefuls. As the middle brother between Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, both of whom were top NBA draft picks, LiAngelo has often been regarded as the forgotten Ball brother — a talented scorer whose journey to a professional sports career has been anything but traditional. Unlike his siblings, he had to take an unconventional path, bouncing between international leagues, the G League and training camps in search of his breakthrough moment. As it turns out, that arrived through an entirely different outlet: music.

Even before the release of his breakthrough hit, “Tweaker,” LiAngelo remained a pop culture fixture thanks to his family’s reality show and high-profile relationships. He continued to build a personal brand that extends far beyond sports, proving that his name carries weight even outside of the NBA. Whether he’s scoring crazy points in a game or nurturing his rap career, LiAngelo remains an intriguing figure in both sports and entertainment. Check out these 12 notable facts that prove his story is far from ordinary.

1. He was a high school scoring machine who dropped 72 points in a game

While Lonzo and LaMelo often overshadow him in discussions about talent, LiAngelo was once the most feared scorer in the Ball family. At Chino Hills High School, he played a crucial role in a historic game that saw his team crowned as state champions. During his senior year, he averaged over 30 points per game, cementing himself as one of the most prolific scorers in California high school basketball. However, his most impressive performance came when he scored 72 points in a single game, a feat that demonstrated his ability to dominate offensively.

More than just a catch-and-shoot player, LiAngelo could score from beyond the arc, in the mid-range and finish through contact in the paint. However, despite these performances, NBA scouts remained skeptical about how his game would translate to the next level.

2. His UCLA career ended before it even started due to an international incident

LiAngelo was set to follow in Lonzo’s footsteps at University of California, Los Angeles, a program known for developing NBA talent. However, before he could play a single game, he was caught in an international scandal while on a team trip to China. Alongside two teammates, he was arrested for shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store, an incident that quickly escalated into a diplomatic issue. The situation became so serious that then-President Donald Trump intervened to negotiate their release.

Though LiAngelo avoided legal trouble, the damage was already done. UCLA suspended him indefinitely, leading him to withdraw from the school. This event altered his career trajectory significantly, forcing him to seek alternative routes to professional basketball instead of following the traditional NCAA-to-NBA pipeline.

3. He played professionally in Lithuania at just 19 years old

Following his departure from UCLA, LiAngelo and his younger brother LaMelo took an unorthodox step by signing with BC Vytautas, a professional team in Lithuania. This move, heavily promoted by their father, LaVar Ball, was meant to accelerate their development and provide a direct path to the pros. In Lithuania, LiAngelo showcased his scoring ability, averaging over 12 points per game while playing against grown men in a physical European league. However, the experience was far from perfect, as the team struggled, the competition level wasn’t ideal for NBA scouts and their time overseas lasted only a few months. While it gave LiAngelo his first taste of professional basketball, it didn’t do much to improve his draft stock, leaving him with even fewer options for making it to the NBA.

4. He went undrafted but continued pushing for an NBA opportunity

Despite putting up solid numbers in high school and Lithuania, LiAngelo did not lock in a position during the NBA Draft. His brother LaMelo was still developing and Lonzo had already established himself as a player within the league, but teams passed on LiAngelo entirely, citing concerns about his athleticism, defensive ability and role fit at the NBA level.

For many players, going undrafted marks the end of the road, but the small forward refused to give up. He stayed active in professional basketball circles, working out with NBA teams and participating in summer leagues.

5. He had a short-lived stint with the Detroit Pistons

In late 2020, LiAngelo received a major opportunity when the Detroit Pistons signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract, a deal often used to evaluate players for training camp. Fans were excited to see him in action, but he was waived before even playing a single game. The decision sparked frustration among supporters who felt he wasn’t given a legitimate chance to prove himself (this included his dad, LaVar, who called the organization “raggedy as h**l”). Although LiAngelo’s time in Detroit was brief, it reaffirmed that NBA teams were still keeping tabs on him, leaving the door open for future opportunities.

6. He played in the NBA G League for two different teams

Determined to keep his NBA aspirations alive, the California native played in the G League, the organization’s official development system. His first stint was as a practice player with the Oklahoma City Blue, but he was waived before making an impact. Later, he joined the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate, where he finally had some standout performances. In one game, he put up 26 points with six three-pointers, proving he could still shoot at a high level. His G League performances kept him relevant in the basketball world.

7. He once scored 52 points in a Drew League game

Even without an NBA contract, LiAngelo continued to show that he’s an elite scorer. In one instance, he lit up the Drew League, an elite pro-am competition in Los Angeles, with a 52-point display. The Drew League previously hosted NBA legends like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant, making LiAngelo’s performance even more impressive. His ability to take over the game reminded fans why he was once considered a legitimate prospect, even as he remained on the outside of the NBA looking in.

8. He starred in a popular reality show with his family

LiAngelo became a household name beyond basketball through Facebook Watch’s reality series, “Ball in the Family,” which documented the Ball family's rise in sports. Unlike many reality shows, “Ball in the Family” provided an authentic, behind-the-scenes look at LiAngelo’s personal and professional struggles.

The show covered everything from his high school success to his controversial exit from UCLA, his stint in Lithuania and his attempts to make it to the NBA. It also showed a more personal side of him, including his relationships and interactions with his outspoken father, LaVar. Even after the series ended, its impact was significant in shaping LiAngelo’s public image, ensuring that he remained a relevant topic of discussion.

9. He had a short-lived Big Baller Brand sneaker of his own

Unlike his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, whose signature shoes were heavily marketed, LiAngelo’s Big Baller Brand kicks never gained the same level of recognition. The G3 Lux, a high-top sneaker built with premium materials and a mid-foot strap for added support, followed the company’s luxury trend with a $495 price tag.

Despite the announcement and initial pre-orders, the sneaker faced limited production and little marketing support, largely due to BBB’s internal financial struggles at the time. The shoe was made available for purchase but never achieved widespread distribution or major promotional efforts. Unlike Lonzo’s ZO2 or LaMelo’s eventual Puma deal, LiAngelo’s sneaker quickly faded into obscurity as BBB’s influence in the sneaker world declined.

10. His relationship with Nikki Mudarris went viral

LiAngelo's personal life made headlines when he and Nikki Mudarris, a well-known reality TV star from “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood,” announced they were expecting a child together.

Their relationship became a major topic in the media, as fans were surprised by the pairing. Mudarris, known for her business ventures and high-profile dating history, effectively helped LiAngelo gain even more exposure outside of basketball. Unlike his brothers, who have largely kept their relationships out of the spotlight, LiAngelo’s romance with the mother of his first two children kept him in pop culture discussions.

11. He’s arguably the most tattooed Ball brother

While his brothers became less-than-subtle about their tattoo designs over time, LiAngelo broke ground by gradually covering himself with intricate body art. His tattoos include tributes to his family, religious imagery and motivational phrases that reflect his journey through basketball and life. His ink extends from his full sleeves on both arms to his chest and legs, giving him a distinctive look among the Ball brothers.

As seen on “Ball in the Family,” being the first to ink his body up also meant facing the wrath of their father. Humorously enough, the next one up — Lonzo — claimed he only got tattoos in support of LiAngelo, while LaMelo (who has one of the sickest back pieces in existence) did so because of his siblings. Influence was serious among the Ball brethren.

12. He launched his own music career under the name GELO

Outside of basketball, LiAngelo pursued a music career, releasing songs under the name GELO (and, occasionally, G3). His breakout single, “Tweaker,” showcased a melodic and nostalgic trap style, setting him apart from his brother Lonzo, who also dabbled in rap. Unlike his brother’s releases, the track — which initially found its way to the masses’ ears by pure happenstance thanks to a live stream appearance — took off, eventually making its way to the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.