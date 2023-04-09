Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told' Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Jermaine Dupri, Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell, and 21 Savage came together to executive produce a documentary titled Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told. When it was first confirmed back in 2023, social media had plenty to say about their parents, uncles, and aunts who may or may not have attended the legendary Atlanta, GA event that the film was centered on. "’Bout to be a lot of divorces when that Freaknik doc drop. A couple [of] pastors [gonna] have to step down from the pulpit too," comedian Roy Wood Jr. joked during that time.

Today (March 21), Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told began streaming on Hulu, and the Twitter jokes have returned as a result. "My momma went to [an] HBCU in the '90s in Atlanta, GA, where I was born. I know sis [is] on that Freaknik documentary. Lemme look real close," said user Kilahh_Tequila. DaikiFresh, who was confused about 21's inclusion, tweeted, "Ain't he 31 years old and British?"

During an appearance on "Tamron Hall Show," Dupri tried to downplay the hoopla surrounding the movie.

“My vision of Freaknik is really a story about the South in Atlanta. It’s not really about what everybody keeps talking about,” he clarified. “I think I don’t like that part because I feel like it’s a little disrespectful because I’m just telling a story. I’m telling a story of Atlanta, right, and how Atlanta was built into the place it is today... I can’t say that you won’t see freaking in this video. It is called Freaknik; it is."

Freaknik first began in 1983 as a small picnic. The event was created by DMV students who were attending college in Atlanta and couldn't afford to return home for spring break. It gradually increased in size well into the '90s and expanded into dance contests, concerts, a basketball tournament, and much more before government officials worked to facilitate its demise. Check out some additional tweets about Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told below.