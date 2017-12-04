Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Frank Ocean Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

After joining Odd Future around 2010, Frank Ocean embarked on his solo music journey in 2011. With one mixtape, one visual LP and two studio albums that have left an indelible mark on contemporary music, the alternative R&B giant quickly captured our hearts and left fans longing for more.

Ocean's exceptional songwriting gifted the world with a collection of soulful, eclectic and poetic tracks that remain unmatched in the industry. With each release, he masterfully explored themes of love, longing and self-discovery, earning critical acclaim and amassing a devoted fan base. As we delve into his discography, we’ll examine the transformative journey of the celebrated artist’s musical evolution, ranking his best projects based on their impact and our listening experience.

3. Nostalgia, Ultra

Nostalgia, Ultra dropped on Feb. 16, 2011, which marked a pivotal moment in Ocean's career. The 10-track project was more than a typical mixtape release; it was a dynamic shift in the landscape of contemporary R&B. Hits like "Novacane," "American Wedding" and "Swim Good" showcased Ocean's exceptional songwriting ability and solidified his place as a trailblazer in the music industry. His innovative lyrics, captivating melodies, nostalgic samples and forward-thinking production techniques set him apart from his peers, carving out a unique space that would influence countless artists to come. With Nostalgia, Ultra, the Long Beach, CA native ignited a cultural phenomenon. He sparked a wildfire of admiration that would only intensify with the release of each project.

2. channel ORANGE

Ocean’s highly anticipated debut album, channel ORANGE, was released under Def Jam Recordings in 2012. Its sound was distinguished by a unique blend of electro-funk, pop-soul, jazz-funk and psychedelic influences, as well as non-musical elements such as film dialogue and ambient noise. To prevent leaks, the LP was digitally dropped a week earlier than its projected release date. Aided by a series of singles, including his smash hit “Thinkin Bout You,” and a concert tour, the offering had a significant impact, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and selling 131,000 copies in its first week. Widely regarded as the best-reviewed album of 2012, channel ORANGE topped numerous critics' lists and polls. It also received a nomination for Album of the Year and won the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2013 Grammy Awards, which cemented its legacy.

1. Blonde

Four years after channel ORANGE, the singer-songwriter tantalized his fans once again with Blonde in 2016. The 17-track album showcased Ocean’s development as an artist, seamlessly blending genres such as R&B, soul and indie into a sonic tapestry of exploration. Its lyrics were characterized by their ambiguity, inviting interpretation and fostering a deep connection with the music on a personal level. Known for its innovative production, Blonde also boasted contributions from legendary musicians like Beyoncé, André 3000 and James Blake. Ocean and his collaborators employed unconventional sounds and production techniques, crafting a dreamy, ethereal atmosphere that perfectly encapsulated themes of loss and identity. Many tracks on Blonde dove deep into Ocean's personal experiences and emotions, giving listeners a glimpse into his thoughts.