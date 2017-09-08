Image Image Credit Screenshot from FLO’s “Walk Like This” visual Image Alt FLO Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this month, FLO returned with a new single titled "Walk Like This," an upbeat offering that was tailor-made for the next function. "There's a reason I walk like this, my baby, he be lovin' on this, when he do it, he be workin' that s**t, and every night he got me wantin' more of it," member Stella Quaresma sang on the track's chorus.

Today (March 14), fans were able to check out an official video for "Walk Like This," which was directed by Sahra Zadat. The girls could be seen showing off dance moves with friends at an unknown location filled with gold Lotus Esprits.

"We made [the single] with our frequent and loved collaborators MNEK, Ashton Sellars, Kabba, Relyt, and Talay Riley," the group explained about the track in a press release. "It was the end of 2023 and we wanted to create something sexy, still fun and upbeat, and for the certified lover girl in us all. The song is about that energy you have when you embrace your sensuality and womanhood. It's okay to admit a man’s doing well from time to time! We hope it makes you feel confident, a bit naughty, and adds that extra sway to your walk."

Regarding the aforementioned clip, FLO added, "The music video reflects us as three powerful women celebrating our relationships and having fun together, which is what it’s all about! It’s a lot of fun. Directed by women [and] created by women, and we hope it’s loved by everyone!”

"Walk Like This" is the first official drop from the UK group since the surprise EP 3 Of Us and the Missy Elliott-assisted drop “Fly Girl,” the latter of which earned them their first top 40 placement on the U.K. Singles chart. Hopefully, FLO's long-awaited debut is on the horizon. In the meantime, you can press play on "Walk Like This" below.