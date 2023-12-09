Image
Image Credit
NBC / Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Flo Milli
Image Size
landscape-medium
Image Position
center

Flo Milli is gearing up to put out new music soon. Today (March 12), the Alabama rap star shared behind-the-scenes footage from her latest video shoot, where she teased the return of her alter ego, Floski.

“What’s up, y’all? It’s your girl, Floski. I just [wrapped up] my new music video, ‘Damn.’ Make sure y’all go stream it. I need a million views in 24 hours,” Milli said in the clip. “I’m on the set to my new song, ‘Damn.’ [The] music video [is] coming real soon. We’re shooting it right now, and I hope y’all like it.”

Check out the post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4a5AitLAhJ/?hl=en

Throughout her career, Milli introduced a number of alter egos, including Florence Million, Flo Jo, and Dirty Floana. During an interview with TheHipHopGuru, she shared more insights about Floski: “[She’s] like your cool girl next door. She’s the tomboy. She’s cool with all the guys. She’s not really prissy and everything, but she’s very unpredictable.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3dc2jfxWEV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

As REVOLT previously reported, the “In The Party” hitmaker considered ditching her personas at one point ahead of her upcoming album, Fine Ho, Stay.

“Going forward, I feel like you’re just going to get deeper. How do I say this? I feel [like] I’m unfolding different parts of me that people didn’t know because I feel like a lot of people have tried to put me in a box of being one specific way,” she told Rolling Stone toward the end of 2023.

“I feel like when I introduced myself to the world, it was at a certain phase in my life, and I feel like we [are] always changing. That’s what we [are] here to do,” the musician continued. “So it’s just showing them the growth and different parts of me that I’ve never shown the world because I am a very private person… I like to protect my personality and everything about it because I know how I shine and people be hatin’.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2M1K4g1R-dA&t=321s&ab_channel=RollingStone

Milli is currently riding on the success of her hit single, “Never Lose Me,” which came out in 2023. It arrived with a guest appearance from Lil Yachty and later got a remix from Bryson Tiller. SZA also teased a rework of the song that’s slated to be released soon.