Flo Milli is gearing up to put out new music soon. Today (March 12), the Alabama rap star shared behind-the-scenes footage from her latest video shoot, where she teased the return of her alter ego, Floski.

“What’s up, y’all? It’s your girl, Floski. I just [wrapped up] my new music video, ‘Damn.’ Make sure y’all go stream it. I need a million views in 24 hours,” Milli said in the clip. “I’m on the set to my new song, ‘Damn.’ [The] music video [is] coming real soon. We’re shooting it right now, and I hope y’all like it.”

Throughout her career, Milli introduced a number of alter egos, including Florence Million, Flo Jo, and Dirty Floana. During an interview with TheHipHopGuru, she shared more insights about Floski: “[She’s] like your cool girl next door. She’s the tomboy. She’s cool with all the guys. She’s not really prissy and everything, but she’s very unpredictable.”

As REVOLT previously reported, the “In The Party” hitmaker considered ditching her personas at one point ahead of her upcoming album, Fine Ho, Stay.

“Going forward, I feel like you’re just going to get deeper. How do I say this? I feel [like] I’m unfolding different parts of me that people didn’t know because I feel like a lot of people have tried to put me in a box of being one specific way,” she told Rolling Stone toward the end of 2023.



“I feel like when I introduced myself to the world, it was at a certain phase in my life, and I feel like we [are] always changing. That’s what we [are] here to do,” the musician continued. “So it’s just showing them the growth and different parts of me that I’ve never shown the world because I am a very private person… I like to protect my personality and everything about it because I know how I shine and people be hatin’.”

Milli is currently riding on the success of her hit single, “Never Lose Me,” which came out in 2023. It arrived with a guest appearance from Lil Yachty and later got a remix from Bryson Tiller. SZA also teased a rework of the song that’s slated to be released soon.