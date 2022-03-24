Image Image Credit Video screenshot from Fivio Foreign's "Waiting" video Image Alt Fivio Foreign Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Feb. 26), Fivio Foreign blessed the masses with a new visual for "Waiting," a hard-hitting collaboration that features Sheff G. The A. Lau, Bordeaux, Non Native and Great John-produced cut showed both artists keeping things very street on wax.

"Hit you, touch you, bustin' out knuckles, why would I tussle? Stand tall, never buckle / This a Fivi' party, bodyguard don't have to bodyguard me, watch her, she on my body, prolly / After I f**k, she get dismissed, she wanna suck on a lit d**k, Crip s**t, I fell in love with a rich b**ch / Fivi', I'm one of them n**gas, Fivi', I'm one of them n**gas, they know I'm one of them n**gas..."

The clip, directed by Most Hated Films’ Jus Mh, kept things simple and to the point with shots of Fivio mobbing heavy with his crew in the streets of New York City. Sheff G, who is currently in prison, was able to contribute via a phone call shoutout provided by his sister, Crystal Williams.

"Waiting" is the latest from Pain & Love 2, a 10-song effort with additional appearances from Lil Tjay, Vory, Swae Lee, Popcaan, Rowdy Rebel and more. The project was led by the Meek Mill-assisted banger "Same 24."

During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD event in 2023, Fivio jumped in a mental health conversation by admitting why he's apprehensive about sharing his feelings. "You try to get help from somebody, and later on, they end up throwing it in your face ‘cause they have bad intentions,” he expressed to the crowd and other panelists in Atlanta. “You tell a girl your problem or whatever you feeling and s**t, she get to arguing with you... She starts arguing with you and she starts [to throw it back in your face]."

Press play on Fivio Foreign and Sheff G's "Waiting" visual below.