Key Takeaways

Fearless Fund is launching a microfinance program in Ghana alongside a national pitch competition awarding GHS 100,000 to women entrepreneurs.

Selected participants can access loans between GHS 10,000 and GHS 30,000, with outcomes measured through job creation, revenue growth, and digital inclusion.

The move comes after the dismissal of an anti-DEI lawsuit and adds to the firm’s broader efforts in venture funding, grants, and entrepreneurship education.

Fearless Fund is taking its mission abroad after an anti-DEI lawsuit against the organization was dismissed.

On Wednesday (Feb. 18), the Atlanta-based firm — billed as the world’s first venture capital fund built by women of color for women of color — announced a new microfinance fund in Ghana. The initiative also includes formal partnerships with local organizations and a national pitch competition that will award GHS 100,000 (or roughly $9,000 in U.S. currency) to women entrepreneurs building high-impact businesses.

“Expanding our mission to Africa has always been central to closing the global wealth gap,” said Queen Wa Arian Simone, CEO and Founding Partner of Fearless Fund. “Africa represents one of the world’s most dynamic economic frontiers, powered by a booming youth population and relentless innovation. Our presence in Ghana ensures founders have the critical access to capital needed to build and scale. Fearless Fund is a beacon of what’s possible when women of color lead with vision and power.”

The organization said it is backed by brands including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, PayPal, Costco, and Mastercard. It also pointed to its impact so far, including raising two eight-figure venture capital funds, helping secure a $240 million debt facility to expand lending for under-resourced entrepreneurs, awarding more than $5 million in non-dilutive grants, and training over 1,000 founders through its Get Venture Ready (GVR) program.

How Fearless Fund’s Ghana initiative works

Fearless Fund’s Ghana expansion targets a financing gap it says holds back women-led businesses. Ghana reportedly ranks No. 1 globally in that specific category (46.4%), yet women-owned enterprises earn 34% less profit on average than male-owned firms due to financial, social, and structural barriers to capital access.

In its inaugural year, the microfinance vehicle will deploy loans ranging from GHS 10,000 (about $900) to GHS 30,000 (about $2,700), alongside culturally responsive financial services intended to support business growth and long-term wealth creation. The company said it will track outcomes such as job creation, revenue growth, the number of women financed, regional distribution, digital inclusion, and support for first-time borrowers.

Fearless Fund added that its broader work includes entrepreneurship education for more than 200,000 people through its partnership with TRACE Academia.