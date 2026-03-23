Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on March 23, 2026. Air Canada Express flight AC8646 originated from Montreal and collided with the fire truck during landing. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

An Air Canada Express flight from Montreal collided with a Port Authority emergency vehicle while landing at LaGuardia, killing the pilot and co-pilot.

Forty-one people were hospitalized, and federal agencies, including the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), have launched an investigation into the runway crash.

The collision shut down LaGuardia and contributed to travel disruptions across New York-area airports.

A late-night runway collision at New York’s LaGuardia Airport has reportedly left two people dead, dozens injured and federal investigators working to piece together what went wrong.

According to officials, the crash happened late Sunday (March 22) when an Air Canada Express flight struck a Port Authority emergency vehicle on the runway. The aircraft had just arrived from Montreal and was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members at the time of the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, “Air Canada Express Flight 8646 struck an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle after landing on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The accident occurred around 11:40 p.m. local time on Sunday (March 22). The CRJ-900 was arriving from Montreal. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates. The airport is closed. Visit the NOTAM site for additional information. This information is preliminary and subject to change.”

Authorities said the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the collision. According to updates from NBC News, 41 people were injured and taken to local hospitals, with at least 32 already released. Some passengers remain in serious condition. The outlet also reported that an unaccompanied minor was on board and has since been reunited with family. The airport remains closed Monday (March 23), with the shutdown expected to last until at least 2 p.m.

The Port Authority indicated the emergency vehicle was responding to an unrelated report of an odor on a United flight when it was struck, NBC News reported. At a press conference, Executive Director Kathryn Garcia emphasized that movement on the runway requires strict clearance, noting that “anytime anyone is moving on any of our runways or taxiways, they have to get clearance from the tower to move.”

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said he was on his way to LaGuardia, writing, “I'm headed to @LGAairport to join @SecDuffy in the wake of last night's collision. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy, their families and loved ones. We'll continue to support @NTSB as they lead the investigation. Please follow @FAANews for more updates.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also addressed the tragedy, writing, “The collision involving an Air Canada Express aircraft last night in New York that claimed the lives of the pilot and co-pilot, and injured dozens more, is deeply saddening. Canadian officials are working closely with their U.S. counterparts on the ground as the investigation continues. My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those impacted.”

Newark Liberty International Airport smoke scare follows LaGuardia crash

The disruption at LaGuardia quickly turned into a wider issue across the New York area.

Shortly after the deadly runway collision, Newark Liberty International Airport briefly halted operations Monday morning after air traffic controllers evacuated the tower due to reports of smoke, according to TMZ. The FAA later said the issue was caused by a burning smell coming from an elevator and confirmed there was no fire, but the situation still led to a temporary ground stop.

For a period of time, the region was effectively down to just one fully operating airport, with John F. Kennedy International Airport working to manage increased traffic and delays as both LaGuardia and Newark faced disruptions.

TSA staffing crisis leads to long airport lines

Even before the crash, travelers were already dealing with major delays at New York airports. A nationwide TSA staffing shortage tied to the partial government shutdown has created long security lines, especially at LaGuardia. Over the weekend, some passengers reported waiting up to three hours just to get through checkpoints, according to The New York Times. The situation has left many travelers frustrated, with some expressing concern and uncertainty as discussions around using ICE agents to assist with airport security continue.

With ongoing staffing issues and new disruptions from the crash, officials are urging passengers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.