Image Image Credit Dave Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lee Jung-jae, Bela Bajaria, Park Sung-hoon, Kim Ji-yeon, Kang Ae-shim, Jo Yu-ri, Yim Si-wan and Ted Sarandos Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

There’s something mildly unhinged about walking into a media event and slowly realizing you might not be the same afterward. Most press junkets involve a few hotel rooms, a branded step-and-repeat, some polite interviews, and a dry chicken wrap if you're lucky. This? This was something much more extraordinary.

When Netflix invited me to New York City for the rollout of “Squid Game” Season 3, I expected something truly memorable given the show’s unprecedented success. What I didn’t expect was to get roasted (in the best way possible) by a man with a suit and briefcase, thrown into a live-action tournament, and emotionally unraveled by conversations with actors who were clearly transformed by the roles they played. Somewhere between Red Light, Green Light and top-tier Korean fried chicken, I started to question if I was simply covering the show — or slowly becoming a part of the story myself.

But before I get into all that, let’s make sure we’re on the same page.

What is Netflix’s “Squid Game” and why are people obsessed with it?

If you somehow missed the cultural juggernaut that is “Squid Game,” here’s a refresher: The series centers around a brutal survival competition where debt-ridden contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences. It’s capitalism’s worst-case scenario turned into an international binge watch like no other.

In Season 1, protagonist Gi-hun survived the gauntlet but emerged emotionally shattered. Season 2 dove deeper into the conspiracy, revealing the sinister Front Man as a former player himself. Season 3, which Netflix billed as the final chapter, transforms the show into a full-blown philosophical showdown: Gi-hun’s humanism versus the Front Man’s nihilism.

So, when Netflix invited REVOLT to experience the show’s Season 3 rollout firsthand in New York City, the mission was clear: Ask good questions, dodge emotional landmines and somehow survive the immersive fun they had planned.

Things kicked off quietly — a pre-dawn flight from D.C. to the Big Apple, followed by check-in at a beautiful hotel overlooking Central Park. A Netflix-branded itinerary, a generous per diem, and a moody drizzle outside set the tone for what felt less like a press trip and more like pre-game in a prestige drama.

Most of Day 1 was spent reviewing cast bios, refining interview questions, and avoiding a mental spiral. I knew that I’d be participating in a special “experience,” but didn’t really know what to expect once said experience began. The vibe was tense... “Squid Game”-level tense.

“Squid Game: The Experience”: Let the games begin!

That night, it all became very real. Attendees were escorted into “Squid Game: The Experience,” a multi-room psychological playground inside Manhattan Mall. The first challenge? A rowdy round of Ddakji. Two brave souls stepped up. They lost instantly. The Recruiter — in full character — egged the crowd on to boo them like we were on “Showtime at the Apollo.”

Then he saw me.

With the straightest face possible, he looked me dead in the eye and said: “Jim Jones.” It was my braids, obviously. The crowd lost it. So did I.

Just as I was about to be forced into my own Ddakji battle, we were pulled into the first of five immersive games. This included Red Light, Green Light (I actually held my own), a life-sized game of Battleship and a suspicious “banquet round” featuring a fake fine-dining setup. The Front Man himself loomed over the finale like a villainous maître d’, judging from afar.

It ended with themed cocktails, merch and way too much adrenaline for a Sunday night. One thing was clear: Netflix was not playing around.

Image Image Credit UCG/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Squid Game: The Experience, interactive store, building exterior and entrance, New York City, New York, USA. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The next morning, we relocated to The Plaza Hotel, which Netflix transformed into a full “Squid Game” zone. A whole floor was decked out with branding, character artwork and activations. Between the cameras and themed props, the area felt like a content creator’s wonderland.

There was a photo booth. There were makeup artists. A catered Korean fried chicken spread stole the show. Netflix’s PR team ran the day like seasoned game masters — welcoming and extremely on point despite the constant media shuffle.

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Netflix Image Alt Season 3 Squid Game junket with Netflix in New York City Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

And then came the interviews.

Cast interviews with Lee Jung-jae, Jo Yu-ri & more: Humanity, pain and evolution

The junket’s emotional centerpiece was the rotating series of cast interviews, where the stars of “Squid Game” opened up about the philosophical stakes, emotional tolls and personal meanings behind their roles.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk emphasized that the show’s final chapter is less about spectacle and more about self-reflection. “All throughout the three seasons of ‘Squid Game,’ I constantly ask the question, do you still believe in humanity?” he said. “What I wanted to say through the show is that you shouldn’t try to find that humanity in others. You have to ask yourself: Is there humanity left in me?”

Lee Jung-jae, who returned as Gi-hun, spoke to the challenge of conveying the character’s near-silent breakdown throughout the season.

“I don’t think Gi-hun was in a state where he could talk to anyone,” he explained. “When you don’t have much dialogue, it’s really about the mood and the pace of the narrative... I had to rely a lot on the director and crew to express what was going on inside him.”

Meanwhile, Lee Byung-hun offered a powerful take on the internal conflict his character faces. “Front Man’s biggest goal is to dismantle Gi-hun’s belief,” he explained. “But on the other hand, I portrayed the character thinking that a part of him wants Gi-hun to be right.”

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Netflix Image Alt Still from sit-down with “Squid Game” Season 3 cast Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

In conversation with Park Sung-hoon and Kang Ae-sim, the tone turned to transformation and unexpected connection. Ae-sim reflected on how her character, Geum-Ja, learns to trust someone she didn’t trust initially. “At first, she had prejudices and biases... but she saw [her ally] has a very authentic heart,” she told REVOLT. “Through this bond, I wanted to show that goodness always prevails. Authenticity always prevails.” Sung-hoon added that playing a character who projects both tenderness and strength wasn’t difficult. “It just shows from the way she looks at people,” he said of his character, citing the contrast between scenes where she’s nurturing and those where she’s fiercely protective.

Jo Yu-ri and Yim Si-wan rounded out the day with reflections on moral complexity and raw emotional moments.

Yu-ri described her character, Jun-hee, as someone “in a pretty cruel situation,” constantly disadvantaged but sustained by “a mother’s love [that] is indestructible and so powerful.” Si-wan, who played the more morally ambiguous Myung-gi, acknowledged that viewers may think his character is making the wrong choices — which is kind of the point. “In front of love, you can’t be scheming,” he said. Both actors cited a final jump rope scene as the most emotionally draining to film. “Even after the camera stopped rolling, I remember having a hard time brushing that off,” Yu-ri admitted.

Image Image Credit Courtesy of Netflix Image Alt Season 3 Squid Game junket with Netflix in New York City Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Final thoughts

I walked out of The Plaza overstimulated, emotionally cracked open, and deeply full — both spiritually and from the amazing food options provided.

“Squid Game” Season 3 doesn’t just ask if you can survive; it asks who you become in the process. What would you sacrifice for money? What happens when the rules fall apart? Do you cling to hope or join the chaos?

Everyone talks about the games. But this junket was its own kind of game — a marathon of media, performance and identity. Somewhere between being likened to a Dipset legend in public and interviewing Korea’s finest, I realized something: REVOLT sent me to cover “Squid Game,” but Netflix made me feel like I was actually in it.