Founded by Young Thug, Young Stoner Life Records (YSL) has been one of Atlanta’s most dynamic Hip Hop-oriented imprints. Backed by bigger machines like 300 Entertainment and the umbrella Warner Music Group, the label functioned as both a traditional record company and an extended family. Artists wore YSL chains, jumped on compilation albums, and shouted “Slatt!” in records that blurred the lines between formal contracts and symbolic allegiance.

That duality is why YSL’s roster has often been misunderstood. Rappers like Lil Baby were at times linked to the brand, but neither released a full project under YSL. Thug’s sisters, Dolly White and HiDoraah, became familiar voices through features on YSL compilations and affiliate albums, but they were never rolled out as solo signees. Others, such as Lil Gotit — a close collaborator and brother of the late Lil Keed — were signed to other labels but moved as if they were part of the YSL family. The strength of Thug’s co-sign often made affiliation feel indistinguishable from being officially inked.

For this list, we’re focusing strictly on documented signees: Artists who have released music through YSL Records, past or present (and, of course, outside of Thugger himself). Check them out below.

1. Gunna

Gunna signed to YSL early on and quickly became one of the label’s biggest stars, dropping his Drip Season mixtapes and platinum albums like Wunna and DS4Ever. Though he parted ways with YSL after the aptly titled The Last Wun, his success and visibility helped bring the imprint mainstream recognition.

2. Lil Duke

As the first official artist signed to Young Thug’s YSL imprint, Lil Duke helped set the tone for the label’s melodic trap sound. Projects like Life in the Hills and Duke Hefner featured fellow YSL acts, cementing his role as one of the label’s foundational voices. Post RICO trial, Duke appeared to have transitioned into full independence.

3. Lil Keed

During better years, Lil Keed carried the torch for the label’s next generation. His breakout single “Nameless” led to albums like Long Live Mexico and Trapped on Cleveland 3. Even after his tragic passing in 2022, posthumous drops like Keed Talk to ‘Em 2 kept the YSL legacy alive.

4. Strick

A versatile rapper and songwriter, Strick officially joined YSL after co-writing for Travis Scott and Wiz Khalifa. His projects, including See You When I Land and Strick Land, showcased his melodic style while highlighting the label's range. Post-YSL, he continued to release music independently under Crown & Sword.

5. Yung Kayo

The D.C.-born rapper brought youthful energy and futuristic flair to the YSL roster. His debut album, DFTK, and features on Slime Language 2 cemented his place in the camp. Although he’s since dropped releases independently, Kayo continues to show alignment with the collective by actively supporting Young Thug’s projects.

6. T-Shyne

The New York-raised rhymer joined YSL after some indie work and carved out his lane with vivid storytelling and melodic flows. Confetti Nights, executive produced by Young Thug and Kevin Durant, featured Gunna, Meek Mill, and 6LACK. While quieter musically since, T-Shyne remains a vocal supporter of Thug and the YSL family.

7. Yak Gotti

One of YSL’s grittiest voices, Yak Gotti made his mark with appearances on Slime Language 2 and collaborations like “Take It to Trial” alongside Young Thug and Gunna. He also dropped off the well-received Gotta Outta Here alongside producer Wheezy. Acquitted in the YSL RICO trial, he has since moved independently.

8. BSlime

As Young Thug’s nephew, BSlime became one of YSL’s youngest signees, bringing a fresh voice to the camp. He appeared on Slime Language 2 and received a huge push of his own via the well-received Love Me or Don't. Subsequent drops from BSlime have been through outlets like Rich Steppa Records.

9. Nine Vicious

Athens-born rapper Nine Vicious gained traction with his Studio Addict and other projects before confirming his YSL signing. With that said, little else is really known outside of the Young Thug co-sign and, according to reports and messages on social media, he’s returned to the fully independent circuit.

10. 1300SAINT

Atlanta-born, Maryland-based 1300SAINT joined YSL and quickly impressed with his versatility and energy. Projects like ALL HAIL and SAINT SEASON showcase his ability to deliver both hard-hitting trap and melodic moments, all while paying homage to Young Thug. He remains an active voice in the YSL camp.

11. Unfoonk

Young Thug’s older brother, Unfoonk, joined YSL after his release from prison and became a standout on Slime Language 2 with “Real.” His official debut album, My Struggle, further cemented his voice in the camp, though legal troubles later sent him back behind bars.

12. Karlae

Once known as “YSL’s First Lady,” Karlae launched her rap career with notable big-name collaborations before dropping her debut project, ENTER, complete with assists from YSL royalty. Somewhat parallel to her romantic split from Thug, Karlae shifted to releasing music independently.