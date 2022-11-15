Image Image Credit Michael Tullberg / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Eve Holyfield went viral after posting a Tiktok with her boxing legend father listening to Big Yavo’s “Webbie Flow,” which references Mike Tyson infamously biting his rival’s ear.

Evander Holyfield’s reaction to the lyrics showed he’s got a sense of humor about the 1997 fight.

Evander Holyfield can take a joke, even if it means rehashing one of the most controversial moments in boxing history. Although he hung up his gloves years ago, he is still taking punches about the time Mike Tyson bit a piece of his ear off. The jaw-dropping moment took place during their 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship showdown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

It has since been a recurring joke that he cannot seem to escape, not even when listening to music. Eve Holyfield, his daughter, thought it would be fun to record his reaction to hearing the infamous fight bite mentioned as she playfully danced to Big Yavo’s song “Webbie Flow.” She posted it on TikTok, where it quickly became viral.

On the track, released in early May, the Alabama rapper spits, “Baby, you so fine, let me bite your ear, I’m on some Tyson s**t.”

Evander had a straight face as the track played. But a major switch up took place when his daughter touched his ear and he caught onto the Tyson reference. At first, he cracked a smile, and then he unleashed a chuckle. In the comments, one person said, “He remembered the bite immediately.” A second spectator wrote, “When he caught it… the smile was priceless.” A third user commented, “He had to laugh at that one… I’d still be mad if I was him.”

Several other fans took advantage of the opportunity to praise Evander for his two decades in the ring. One supporter boasted that he was, “The real deal GOAT. Greatest cruiserweight champion of all time and heavyweight world champion! Never ducked anyone and fought everyone.” While someone else declared, “Absolute legend right there. He gave his all in the ring. Had the most heart I’ve ever seen.”

Mike Tyson apologized to Evander Holyfield about the 1997 ear bite

On a 2016 episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Mike Tyson admitted that he didn't feel much guilt in the moment, but also acknowledged that he allowed his frustration and anger to get the best of him in the ring. However, the media mogul created a moment for the men to make amends. “It’s just been a pleasure passing through life, being acquainted with you,” he told Evander, who joined him on set.

If anyone still questioned whether Tyson and Holyfield had moved on, 2022 finally settled it. The two teamed up to launch “Holy Ears,” ear-shaped cannabis gummies. Evander may not have gotten his ear back, but he’s definitely getting the last laugh.