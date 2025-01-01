Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Essence Atkins Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Essence Atkins is no stranger to Hollywood. She’s been a favorite in sitcoms and movies since the ’90s, starring in classics like “Smart Guy,” “Half & Half,” Deliver Us from Eva and How High. Nowadays, she’s back on screen in “Poppa’s House” alongside the Wayans family. So, it was no surprise to see her at the premiere of Number One on the Call Sheet — after all, she’s held that title since she was young.

With decades in the industry, Atkins has worked with just about everyone, but when REVOLT asked, “Who’s number one on your call sheet to work with?” her answer caught us off guard.

“This is really, really difficult. I've worked with so many legends, but one of them that I haven't worked with is Angela. So, Angela Bassett is going to be number one on my call sheet.”

While landing the top spot is a major milestone for actors, Atkins made it clear that true success isn’t about numbers.

“I believe that success is measured based on how many people you empower. So for me, whether I'm number one on the call sheet or whatever room I'm in, I'm always looking to empower others, see others, encourage others [and] help provide an opportunity for others, so even if that means just making sure I don't screw up, so they don't hesitate to hire the next person who looks like me.”

Whether she’s starring in a project or not, the New York actress has spent her career uplifting others and is always leading by example.

Check out the official trailer for Number One on the Call Sheet, out on March 28, below.